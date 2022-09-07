ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,627 new cases, 4 new deaths on September 7

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago


BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,627 new cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,440,257 and the total number of deaths to 17,899.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 372 hospitalized patients with 21 on ventilators.

In our area, 306 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,537 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 58,537 cases, 785 deaths (125 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 14,215 cases, 152 deaths (51 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 7,979 cases, 138 deaths (17 new cases and 1 new death)
  • Franklin Parish – 8,382 cases, 184 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Union Parish – 8,233 cases, 141 deaths (17 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 8,033 cases, 104 deaths (14 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,879 cases, 91 deaths (9 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 5,115 cases, 77 deaths (11 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,704 cases, 58 deaths (27 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 5,137 cases, 66 deaths (21 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4,258 cases, 71 deaths (1 new case)
  • LaSalle Parish – 4,841 cases, 64 deaths (5 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,970 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,914 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
  • Caldwell Parish – 4,126 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 1,210 cases, 13 deaths (0 new cases)

