Turnto10.com
Dreary start to the week with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Showers have led to a damp start to the workweek as drizzle and low clouds linger into the afternoon. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. The steadiest showers were along the coastline, which lined up well with the areas in Southern New...
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
Uprise RI
RI Energy is increasing utility prices. Here’s what you can do
Rhode Island Energy, the company that bought out National Grid and now supplies gas and electricity to most Rhode Islanders announced a significant price hike back in July, estimated to cost about $52 per household, per month, on average. But this price hike can only come with the approval of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The George Wiley Center has partnered with State Representative David Morales (Democrat, District 7, Providence) and other activists and organizations to stop this increase. To that end they have the following demands:
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For $800,000
The real estate market is headed into the fall buying season. Inventory is low, and interest rates are creeping up. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a range of homes -- all for about $800,000. If you need to see what your home is valued at in...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Fall is in the air, not so much in terms of air temperatures just yet, despite some cooler nights. I’m talking about birds. Birds are everywhere, I tell ya! If you’re down at the beach, just look up, or take a close glance at the horizon. If they aren’t airborne, you’ll likely spot a flock along the shore, waiting for the surface action to begin. To many anglers, myself included, frantic bird life is usually the initial indicator that the first wave of migratory fish has begun moving south. With excessive amounts of baitfish in the water, it’s no wonder there are so many birds up there; I’ve seen scattered clouds of just about every common baitfish species this past week, but the larger masses seem to be densely-packed schools of bay anchovies and peanut bunker.
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
Martha's Vineyard Times
9/11 remembered: Firefighters climb 110 floors
At a remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Word Trade Center and the Pentagon, members of the Edgartown Fire Department gathered at Memorial Wharf early Sunday morning. Engine truck bells rang, as the American flag was raised and then lowered to half...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
rinewstoday.com
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Never been in more pain’
Islanders are displaying their support for the struggles of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone, who lost their dog Ralf, a 3½ year old cane corso-Neapolitan mastiff mix, from a hit-and-run incident on Saturday. “I’ve never been in more pain in my entire life,” Tucker told The Times. Tucker has...
