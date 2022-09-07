ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
COSTA MESA, CA
Don’t miss Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Friday, October 7, 2022

Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Patchy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17

Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

