Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO