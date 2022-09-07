Read full article on original website
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
Don’t miss Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Friday, October 7, 2022
Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 12, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Patchy...
Desmond Doss among 11 nominees to E.B. Johnston; Ganadora, Velvet Slippers top Dark Mirage nominations
Desmond Doss, Slow Down Andy and Straight Up G – all stakes winners at Los Alamitos – are among 11 nominees to the $75,000-guaranteed E.B. Johnston Stakes. A one-mile race for 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the Johnston will be run Saturday, Sept. 17, the second day of the September Thoroughbred Meet at Los Alamitos.
Cal State Long Beach ranked No. 3 Top Performer in Social Mobility according to U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report’s latest college rankings has placed Cal State Long Beach as the third best national college in social mobility for helping students from low-income households stay in school and graduate. “This measurement by U.S. News really comes as no surprise,” said President Jane Close Conoley....
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17
Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
