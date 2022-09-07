Read full article on original website
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
queensjewishlink.com
Rav Welcher Delivers Yarchei Kallah Shiur In Kew Gardens
Following its longstanding practice, K’hal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill held a legal holiday Yarchei Kallah program in its beis hamedrash on Monday, September 5, Labor Day. An intriguing shiur exploring the halachos and deeper meaning behind a pruzbul was shared by noted posek Rav Herschel...
queensjewishlink.com
Young Israel Of Kew Gardens Hills Welcomes Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt As New Rav
Two weeks after the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills honored its founding rav, Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l, with a street sign dedication, it welcomed its new mara d’asra, Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt, and his family, to the pulpit. “This will be their first official Shabbos at the shul....
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
queensjewishlink.com
Queens Yeshivah Student Raises Over $600 Donating His Hair To Charity
Six hundred forty-four dollars. That’s how much money one yeshivah student managed to raise for charity in a single afternoon. And all he had to do was get a haircut. When the first wave of COVID-19 hit, Eli Orenbuch – a Queens teenager – did what most high-schoolers did during lockdown. He played videogames during class, ate lunch during shiur, and most consequential of all: He decided to grow out his hair. Once school resumed, Eli suddenly realized he had a golden opportunity to channel his laziness into something useful. Instead of getting a haircut before graduation like his mother desperately wanted, he would continue to grow out his hair until he could donate it to cancer patients in need of wigs.
Chick-Fil-A To Open New Rosedale Location This Week
Chick-fil-A will open a brand-new location in the region this week. The new fast-food eatery, located in the Queens neighborhood of Rosedale, which borders Nassau County, will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, representatives announced. The restaurant, located at 24923 Rockaway Boulevard, is owned and operated by...
Project First Day helps fulfill kids' back-to-school wishes
NEW YORK - For many kids and families, back-to-school comes with a long shopping list of needs and wants, but not everyone can afford a new first day outfit, or even pay for all the required supplies. As CBS2's Chris Wragge reports, there's an organization makes sure a child's wishes are fulfilled, marking off a great start to the school year. A U-Haul filled with more than 250 backpacks is unloaded by a small army from SCAN-Harbor in the Bronx, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth and families. The overstuffed bags are piled alongside an equally impressive haul of school...
queensjewishlink.com
Emergency T’hilim Held In KGH For Reb Yanky Meyer
On Tuesday evening, September 6, members of Misaskim of Queens held an emergency T’hilim recitation at the Jewish Heritage Center on Main Street for their organization’s founder, Reb Yanky Meyer. Meyer has been battling an illness for the last number of weeks and took a turn for the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store
Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
queensjewishlink.com
RAA-Igud To Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Addresses By Rabbi Welcher And Mayor Adams
On Tuesday, September 13, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will hold festivities at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, 805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The program will be highlighted by Rav Yaakov Shulman and Rav Leibel Wulliger being m’sayeim at their 34th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, a program chaired by Rav Eytan Feiner, the rav of Congregation Kneseth Israel, The White Shul. The event will be in memoriam of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman zt”l, HaRav Meir Shapiro zt”l, and Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro a”h, with sponsorship by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family.
pethelpful.com
New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt
The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
SNOW LONG: NYC ends snow days for public school kids, 'It's going to be good for you!'
New York City has done away with snow days, apparently forever. “There are technically no more snow days,” David Banks told Fox 5 on Tuesday.
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
queenseagle.com
Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College
The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key
September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them. Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
Staten Island Is Getting Its First-Ever Krispy Kreme
According to Silive, Kripsy Kreme will open the borough’s first-ever location near the Staten Island Mall on Tuesday, September 20th. The shop will feature its iconic “Hot Light” technology, so New Yorkers will know when the freshly made doughnuts are ready to devour. Beyond being Staten Island’s very first Krispy Kreme, the special venue will be the only location across the New York state to offer drive-thru service. “We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs,” said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme. “The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts, but also joy. And it’s a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community.” To celebrate the grand opening, Krispy Kreme released in a statement that fortunate customers have the chance to win free doughnuts for an entire year if they get one of the 30 golden tickets available. Additionally, customers can stop by for a free Original Glazed doughnut whenever the Hot Light is on without any purchase necessary through September 27th.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
bronxmama.com
The Bronx Children’s Museum is now hiring
The time has finally come! The Bronx Children’s Museum will be opening its doors soon and they are currently hiring for the following positions:. Founded in 2005, Bronx Children’s Museum is a new kind of multicultural, Bronx- inspired children’s museum operating “with and without walls” geared to those from infancy through fourth grade. To learn more and apply, visit bronxchildrensmuseum.org.
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
