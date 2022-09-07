ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Barricaded gunman shoots at police in Lancaster Co. DA says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Hempfield Township Police were called at about 1:30AM to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a domestic situation that lead to a man shooting at police, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Officials say that when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday

Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Memorial for victims of DUI at William Kain Park vandalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, was vandalized at William Kain Park in York County. A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary. The memorial was struck and benches were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

We want to thank all of our supporters who attended out first annual Friends of TheBurg Bash on Thursday. The party was a hit! Make sure you don’t miss next year’s event and become a Friend of TheBurg today. As always, all of our news coverage from the week is listed below.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband

York, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA

Community Policy