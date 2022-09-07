Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
local21news.com
Barricaded gunman shoots at police in Lancaster Co. DA says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Hempfield Township Police were called at about 1:30AM to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a domestic situation that lead to a man shooting at police, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Officials say that when...
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality
A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
abc27.com
Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday
Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
harrisburgpa.gov
Mayor Williams, Commissioner Carter swear-in seven new officers into Harrisburg Bureau of Police
HARRISBURG — In front of friends, families, and their future colleagues, seven men took the oath to serve and protect City of Harrisburg citizens and join the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at a ceremony Wednesday at the Whitaker Center’s Sunoco Theater. The seven new officers — Nathan E....
State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash
Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
abc27.com
Memorial for victims of DUI at William Kain Park vandalized
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, was vandalized at William Kain Park in York County. A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary. The memorial was struck and benches were...
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
We want to thank all of our supporters who attended out first annual Friends of TheBurg Bash on Thursday. The party was a hit! Make sure you don’t miss next year’s event and become a Friend of TheBurg today. As always, all of our news coverage from the week is listed below.
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
Multiple projects tackled in Harrisburg during United Way Adult Day of Caring
With shouts of “300!” volunteers, along with firefighters from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, received their instructions on installing that number of smoke alarms in a north Allison Hill neighborhood. The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross, working with the United Way of the Capital Region, were...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
N.C. man convicted of abusing Lancaster children sentenced: DA
A North Carolina man convicted of sexually abusing four children in Lancaster was sentenced Tuesday to 36-72 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband
York, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having...
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
abc27.com
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
