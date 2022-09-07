ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPFO

Maine seafood industry rallies around lobstermen

PORTLAND (WGME) – Some chains, like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, have pulled lobster from their menus after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's “Seafood Watch” put lobster on its “red list.”. This designation means people should avoid the seafood because of the potential impact to the endangered...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Strong storms possible Tuesday, fall feel later this week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- If you're looking for fall, you won't find it in Maine over the next two days. The warm and muggy weather continues through the end of Tuesday, with the risk of some stronger storms heading into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Dry air returns for Wednesday, and then we finally cool down late week.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Florida State
WPFO

LePage, Mills trade barbs over future of Shawmut Dam, Somerset Mill

PORTLAND (WGME) – There were some political fireworks in the race for governor Monday over the futures of a dam and a paper mill. Republican candidate and former Governor Paul LePage blasted the Mills administration over the future of the Shawmut Dam, which is critical to the future of Sappi's "Somerset Mill" upstream in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 people.
MAINE STATE

