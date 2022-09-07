Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
The Aquinnah Powwow returns
Cultural celebration and preservation took place over the weekend during the Aquinnah Powwow, hosted by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). The annual event returned to Aquinnah Cliffs after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Aaron Athey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut, acted as the emcee for the event.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Never been in more pain’
Islanders are displaying their support for the struggles of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone, who lost their dog Ralf, a 3½ year old cane corso-Neapolitan mastiff mix, from a hit-and-run incident on Saturday. “I’ve never been in more pain in my entire life,” Tucker told The Times. Tucker has...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bell rings on another Derby
The 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is underway as of 12:01 am Sunday with the headquarters’ opening bell rung kicking off the first weigh-in. Following a brief moment of silence for those who were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
