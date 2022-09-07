Read full article on original website
PennDOT Introduces New Licenses
When you get your next driver’s license in Pennsylvania, it will look different from your current one. PennDOT announced the new look of its licenses and ID’s today, implementing a number of new security features. The new ID’s are being introduced today at the Summerdale license center, and will be in all license centers by the end of November.
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Gas prices are down in the region for the 13th consecutive week, but the rate of decline appears to be slowing. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Western Pennsylvania this week is $3.98. That’s three cents down from last week’s $4.01.
New Jersey melodic thrash-metal warriors GOD FORBID performed at this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival last night (Saturday, September 10) at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. The show marked GOD FORBID’s first live appearance in over nine years. GOD FORBID’s lineup for the conce…
