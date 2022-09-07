Hot and dry weather through Thursday, then a big change

DENVER — More record breaking heat across Colorado through Thursday, but a big change is coming starting Friday.

The record for Sept. 7th is 95 degrees, set in 2013, and for the 8th, the record is 94 degrees, set in 1959. Highs through Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s, prompting a heat advisory for the Denver metro area and parts of northern Colorado. The average high in early September is in the low to mid-80s.

The heat is accompanied by hazy, smoky skies — not from Colorado wildfires, but from fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

A cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with much cooler highs in the low 70s.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. There will be showers again on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay (currently offshore of Baja, Mexico) will be swirling over the central Rockies.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

