Wbaltv.com
Hopkins experts concerned for possible COVID-19 surge this fall, winter
Johns Hopkins University experts shared concerns about a possible COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. This comes as children have returned to school and people are back on the road and booking travel — and many...
wypr.org
Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network
Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed. Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital...
the University of Delaware
For the Record
For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, publications and honors include the following:. Presentations. H. Perry Chapman, professor emerita of art history, will speak at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts in...
WDEL 1150AM
Colonial turns to Zoom to combat teacher shortage
Some students in the Colonial School District will be taking classes through Zoom as the district contends with the nationwide teacher shortage. Colonial officials said they have been unable to fill over 20 teaching vacancies, with the biggest effects being felt at William Penn High School and Gunning Medford Middle School.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
the University of Delaware
Remembering 9/11
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks. The assault on our nation also targeted our cherished values of freedom, democracy, diversity and global citizenship. Indeed, these are the same values that the University of Delaware continues to hold dear, and advancing those ideals is just as vital and relevant today as it was in 2001.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract
Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
WBOC
Dover Target Back in Business
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Target is up and running again after an arson fire in July forced the store to close down for two months. The fire caused millions of dollars in damage to the store's inventory. Target employees have been working to restore the location over the last two months.
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware moving to quarterly drive-thru mobile pantries in 2023
Large monthly drive-thru food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will end soon. During the COVID pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware handed out just shy of three million pounds of food at monthly drive-thru food pantries, which currently are continuing. And Food Bank communications director Kim Turner...
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Forbes Ranks Top Employers in America; Two are in Chester County
Forbes recently released a report that lists the top employers per state in America, and out of 100 ranked in Pennsylvania, two are located in Chester County, writes Yolanda Baruch for Forbes.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore
The Department of Public Works has been working to flush out the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez
Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
FOX43.com
Wegmans moves to eliminate all single-use plastic bags at its 18 Pennsylvania locations by the end of the month
LANCASTER, Pa. — Attention, shoppers: Wegmans is removing single-use plastic bags from all of its Pennsylvania stores later this month. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use plastic bags will be eliminated at all of Wegmans' 18 Pennsylvania locations, the company said in a press release. In Central PA, Wegmans has...
