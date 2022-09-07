Firefighter in hospital with heat-related injury from Fresno County wildfire, Cal Fire says

One of four firefighters treated for heat-related injuries remained in the hospital on Wednesday as crews continue to fight wildfires during record heat in California, a Fresno County Cal Fire spokesperson said.

Three of the firefighters were treated and released while the fourth remained under observation at an area hospital after fighting the Power Fire , Battalion Chief John Dominguez said.

The wildfire was 115 acres and 25% contained on Wednesday morning, he said. The cause of the fire that began about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday is still under investigation.

Powerhouse Road remained closed Wednesday morning between Auberry Road to the south and the San Joaquin River to the north, the California Highway Patrol said. No evacuations were in order, though warnings were issued Tuesday evening by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Many areas of the state reported record-high temperatures Tuesday, and expected potential record-breaking temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Fresno tied its all-time second-highest temperature of 114 Tuesday, while Sacramento broke through to a new high of 116.