Firefighter in hospital with heat-related injury from Fresno County wildfire, Cal Fire says

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

One of four firefighters treated for heat-related injuries remained in the hospital on Wednesday as crews continue to fight wildfires during record heat in California, a Fresno County Cal Fire spokesperson said.

Three of the firefighters were treated and released while the fourth remained under observation at an area hospital after fighting the Power Fire , Battalion Chief John Dominguez said.

The wildfire was 115 acres and 25% contained on Wednesday morning, he said. The cause of the fire that began about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday is still under investigation.

Powerhouse Road remained closed Wednesday morning between Auberry Road to the south and the San Joaquin River to the north, the California Highway Patrol said. No evacuations were in order, though warnings were issued Tuesday evening by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Many areas of the state reported record-high temperatures Tuesday, and expected potential record-breaking temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Fresno tied its all-time second-highest temperature of 114 Tuesday, while Sacramento broke through to a new high of 116.

An aerial view of a wildland fire on the 37000 block of Powerhouse Road near the community of Auberry on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. CALFIRE FRESNO COUNTY

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

