Berea, OH

Cleveland.com Top 25: Riverside shakes area football rankings after ending Chardon’s 31-game win streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Riverside sent shockwaves through the Western Reserve Conference and Northeast Ohio by ending Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. In the weeks leading up to the Hilltoppers’ trip to Painesville, coach Mitch Hewitt characterized the Beavers as the best Riverside team he’s seen in 12 years. They lived up to that billing, bouncing back from a one-point loss the previous week at Mentor and putting themselves in the driver’s seat of their conference race.
Slate of Week 4 games gives high school football fans trouble: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 10-game Our Picks, Your Votes high school football slate was not kind to the voters in Week 4. Matt Goul and I both finished 7-3 last week, while the fans finished 5-5. No one foresaw No. 8 Riverside shaking up the cleveland.com top 25 rankings and putting an end to No. 9 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers were selected by 65.42% of voters, but the Beavers had a 21-7 advantage on the scoreboard when the clock hit triple zero.
Solon leaving Greater Cleveland Conference for Suburban League

SOLON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s conference shuffling continued Monday night with the Suburban League’s announcement that Solon will be joining its National Conference. The Comets, who are currently a member of the Greater Cleveland Conference, will join the Suburban League next fall for the 2023-24 school year.
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
Kenny’s rockin’ with the Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton was surrounded by talented pioneers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when the Elyria High School ‘Pioneer’ Marching Band rocked the museum. The band is under the direction of Aaron Putka. The Rock Hall hosted the band this morning and reminds everyone that tickets are on sale for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that takes place November 5th at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
