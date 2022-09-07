CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 10-game Our Picks, Your Votes high school football slate was not kind to the voters in Week 4. Matt Goul and I both finished 7-3 last week, while the fans finished 5-5. No one foresaw No. 8 Riverside shaking up the cleveland.com top 25 rankings and putting an end to No. 9 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers were selected by 65.42% of voters, but the Beavers had a 21-7 advantage on the scoreboard when the clock hit triple zero.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO