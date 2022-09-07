Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland.com Top 25: Riverside shakes area football rankings after ending Chardon’s 31-game win streak
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Riverside sent shockwaves through the Western Reserve Conference and Northeast Ohio by ending Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. In the weeks leading up to the Hilltoppers’ trip to Painesville, coach Mitch Hewitt characterized the Beavers as the best Riverside team he’s seen in 12 years. They lived up to that billing, bouncing back from a one-point loss the previous week at Mentor and putting themselves in the driver’s seat of their conference race.
Slate of Week 4 games gives high school football fans trouble: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 10-game Our Picks, Your Votes high school football slate was not kind to the voters in Week 4. Matt Goul and I both finished 7-3 last week, while the fans finished 5-5. No one foresaw No. 8 Riverside shaking up the cleveland.com top 25 rankings and putting an end to No. 9 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers were selected by 65.42% of voters, but the Beavers had a 21-7 advantage on the scoreboard when the clock hit triple zero.
Glenville and St. Edward stand firm, Chardon drops in AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Riverside’s stunning 21-7 win over Chardon saw the Hilltoppers tumble down cleveland.com’s top 25. After being the state’s top-ranked Division III team in the first AP poll, Chardon dropped down to No. 4 despite finishing with the second most first-place votes (three). Northeast Ohio...
Solon leaving Greater Cleveland Conference for Suburban League
SOLON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s conference shuffling continued Monday night with the Suburban League’s announcement that Solon will be joining its National Conference. The Comets, who are currently a member of the Greater Cleveland Conference, will join the Suburban League next fall for the 2023-24 school year.
Lutheran West to add middle school building in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Middle school students housed at Lutheran West High School will someday soon have a space to call their own on the Rocky River campus. The private, co-educational school on Linden Road held a dedication ceremony Aug. 23 for its future middle school building.
The hoot and holler reflect a friendly basketball game: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Video: Cade York’s high school coaches celebrate his game-winning kick in Browns opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There were plenty of enthusiastic reactions on Sunday afternoon from Browns fans when rookie kicker Cade York hit a 58-yard game-winning field goal, leading Cleveland to a win over the Panthers. But maybe the most enthusiastic reaction of all came from Texas. In York’s hometown, his former...
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
How Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Panthers
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Browns offense struggled early in first half, eventually finding a spark in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Panthers. The second half provided a stable offense, setting up field goal opportunities for kicker Cade York. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished with a 46.9 overall grade,...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s rockin’ with the Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton was surrounded by talented pioneers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when the Elyria High School ‘Pioneer’ Marching Band rocked the museum. The band is under the direction of Aaron Putka. The Rock Hall hosted the band this morning and reminds everyone that tickets are on sale for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that takes place November 5th at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months while offering their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in stimulus funding, and without a public hearing or vote lined up their choices for projects. We’re talking about the 45,000 pages of emails we pored through on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Young performers soar during Shining Star CLE competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s got talent -- and a lot of heart. Ten high school singers proved this Sunday (Sept. 11) during the sixth annual Shining Star CLE competition at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The event raised money for Menorah Park’s memory care programs. “It was a very...
Browns rookie kicker Cade York has fallen in love with the process of reaching for the unattainable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cade York is in a dark alley. Not literally, but it’s a thought-provoking visual. “Perfection is a dark alley” is a metaphor used by former LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon when talking about the Browns’ kicker and his mentality. “Being perfect doesn’t...
Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin ejected from Guardians vs. Angels game in seventh inning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Neither manager was around for the end of Monday’s game between the Guardians and Angels as home plate umpire Ron Kulpa ejected both Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Phil Nevin of Los Angeles. With Andrés Giménez batting and two out in the seventh, Angels righty...
