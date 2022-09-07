2021-22 Foreman Roxy Montana held a public meeting for the civil grand jury on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Katie Moorer. The San Benito County Civil Grand Jury released its 2021-2022 Final Report on Sept. 7, which covers its investigations into a multitude of legal issues that have arisen in the county. The report typically comes out in June but this year was not released until September, limiting the months available for the 2022-2023 civil grand jury’s work.

