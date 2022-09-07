Read full article on original website
Caltrans to conduct Hwy 101 repairs on Sept. 13
Caltrans announced it will conduct daylong lane closures on northbound Hwy 101 near San Juan Bautista on Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. One northbound lane will remain open throughout the day. “Travelers can expect significant delays while traveling in the area,” Caltrans said. The news release...
San Benito County Civil Grand Jury finally releases the 2021-2022 report
2021-22 Foreman Roxy Montana held a public meeting for the civil grand jury on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Katie Moorer. The San Benito County Civil Grand Jury released its 2021-2022 Final Report on Sept. 7, which covers its investigations into a multitude of legal issues that have arisen in the county. The report typically comes out in June but this year was not released until September, limiting the months available for the 2022-2023 civil grand jury’s work.
Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
