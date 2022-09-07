SAN LUIS VALLEY– Bivalent vaccine boosters specifically designed to offer protection from the omicron variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 are now approved for use by vaccine providers. The bivalent vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, use the same MRNA technology as vaccines that have already been in use, but the new vaccines have been engineered to prompt your body’s immune system to prepare to identify the spike proteins that cover the original virus as well as the omicron variant of the virus.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO