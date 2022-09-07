Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Frisch and Boebert to face off in Club 20 debate on Saturday
ALAMOSA – Republican and incumbent candidate Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch will face off in a debate Saturday night scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. Sponsored by Club 20 in Grand Junction, this will be the first time the two candidates vying to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in go head-to-head in a debate format.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Omicron boosters available in the valley
SAN LUIS VALLEY– Bivalent vaccine boosters specifically designed to offer protection from the omicron variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 are now approved for use by vaccine providers. The bivalent vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, use the same MRNA technology as vaccines that have already been in use, but the new vaccines have been engineered to prompt your body’s immune system to prepare to identify the spike proteins that cover the original virus as well as the omicron variant of the virus.
