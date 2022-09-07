ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro

A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
