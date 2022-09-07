Read full article on original website
Related
VP Kamala Harris says she wishes lawmakers would take on domestic threats to national security as 'Americans instead of through some partisan lens'
"It is very dangerous and I think very harmful. And it makes us weaker," Harris said about domestic threats.
Putin loyalist Kadyrov criticises Russian army’s performance over Ukraine retreat
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed leader of Chechnya, has criticised the Russian army’s leadership after it appeared to be caught off-guard by Ukraine’s fightback against the Russian invasion in the north-east. In a sign that the Kremlin may face serious fallout over the loss of territory that the Russian...
Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI secretly pressured Americans into signing away gun rights
The FBI pressured Americans into signing away their Second Amendment rights to own, purchase or use guns, internal documents and communications obtained by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America (GOA) revealed this week. Through the Freedom of Information Act, GOA acquired the “NICS Indices Self-Submission Form,” which the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
Pro-Russian movement’s headquarters in occupied Ukrainian city hit by blast
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An explosion rocked the headquarters of a pro-Russia movement in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol amid reports of attacks against officials appointed by Moscow in the southeast of the country. A member of the...
'When we stand together:' Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden and other officials paid tribute to the fallen on he anniversary of Sept. 11, the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years
United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
americanmilitarynews.com
US sanctions Iranian company for providing drones to Russia
The U.S. Treasury is sanctioning an Iranian company charged with shipping drones to Russia for use in that country’s war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to seeking weapons from North Korea and Iran as his military struggles to find arms and technology to sustain its invasion after being blocked from purchasing those items from Western countries and manufacturers.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine’s Western arms have inflicted ‘significant damage’ on Russian supply, communications lines, top US officer says
The Ukrainian military has performed well with the weapons that the United States and other nations have provided for them, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that the United States and other countries have provided, Ukrainian forces have done “significant damage” to “Russian supply lines and ammunition supply points and command and control nodes as they as they continue to shape the battlefield to be able to maneuver to retake some of their sovereign territory,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Thursday during a meeting here of the Defense Contact Group of nations supporting Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
US, UN demand access to Russian ‘filtration’ camps in Ukraine amid war-crimes fears
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has accused Russia of war crimes through the forcible transfer up to 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russian-controlled territory in the current conflict, prompting senior UN officials to demand international access to the so-called filtration camps.
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress quietly debates new sea-based nuclear weapons amid China tensions
Both the House and Senate Armed Forces committees approved a provision to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allows for additional funds for the Navy’s Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-Nuclear program, better known as SLCM-N. Congress has been debating the possibility of fielding more nuclear weapons at sea. Both the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Sharing secrets has been ‘effective’ against Russia, but the tactic has limits, CIA chief says
Declassifying intelligence to defuse Russian narratives has “played a very effective role” in the months-long war in Ukraine, according to the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, particularly when it’s part of a broader strategy. But its usefulness has limits when it comes to cyber threat intelligence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US adds $675M in arms, $2B in financial aid for Ukraine, region
The Biden administration has approved a $675 million package of arms for Ukraine plus $1 billion in financial aid for the besieged country and $1 billion in aid for 18 of its regional neighbors, officials said Thursday. The announcement was made before the fifth meeting of the Defense Contact Group,...
americanmilitarynews.com
US should place multiyear munitions orders to protect supply, Pentagon Arms Chief says
The U.S. Defense Department needs to sign long-term deals with manufacturers of the missiles and bombs heavily needed by U.S. forces and allies, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer said Wednesday. Multiyear contracts could persuade weapons makers to improve and expand their factories, said Bill LaPlante, defense undersecretary for acquisition...
Comments / 4