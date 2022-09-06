ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Mississippi State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Bulldogs offense, defense here

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent for its Southeastern Conference opener, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 76-36-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (Sept. 25, 2021) On Mississippi State. RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 SEC. RESULTS...
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
theadvocate.com

Southern at LSU: What's at stake; key matchups; numbers to know and more

Jaguar Nation wants to know if the program that won four Black college national titles from 1993-2003 is back. Few are expecting to beat the Tigers for that assurance, but want to see a pride in performance that shows they can’t be intimidated, even in one of the high holy houses of the Power 5 elite. As important as this game is to the city and state for social reasons, it’s a non-conference game and carries less weight than next week’s SWAC opener against Texas Southern in Arlington.
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, hunting seasons and LDWF updates

GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo...
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back

Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
BATON ROUGE, LA

