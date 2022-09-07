Are you ready for some football? Week 1 of the NFL season continues on Sunday. Here's how to watch. NFL football is back with an exciting opening week of games. The 2022 NFL season kicked off with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, in which, the Bills stampeded their way to a 31-10 victory in the first of 16 games across the league during Week 1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO