Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Evan Mock Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Professional skateboarder, actor and model Evan Mock goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at SoleStage in NYC and talks about his love for ‘Black Cat’ Jordan 4s, his first pair of Nike SB Dunks and skating in Jordan 1s. Looking for the best deal on...
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Kid Cudi’s Animated Netflix Project ‘Entergalactic’
Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name. The original animated special, which was initially conceived as a series, is due to debut on September 30th. The story follows a young artist named Jabari, who is voiced by Cudi, as he’s forced to balance the success of his career with that of his romantic life. Cudi’s voice talents will be complimented by Jessica Williams as Meadow, the main love interest in the special, and Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s best friend and drug dealer.
Complex
Kanye West Responds to 50 Cent Calling Him Out Over Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post
Kanye West has once again been forced to clarify his recent viral post about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s alleged bathroom habits. Earlier this week, a doctored photo circulated social media in which Ye opened up about Kim suffering from frequent diarrhea. “Kim has diarrhea a lot,” the message read. “Like way more than a normal person should have it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Knucks Recruits Kwengface For Suprise Drop “Lucious”
We’re still reeling from Knucks’ stunning Alpha Place project, and the shockwaves it sent through the scene this summer, but there’s no time for any of that because the West London rhymer is already back with a fresh hit for us. “Lucious” dropped on Friday and it sees him team up with Kwengface for a rare take on drill.
Complex
‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
Complex
Kanye West and Drake Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Nominations
The nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards have been revealed, and Kanye West and his former rival Drake lead with 10 and 14 nominations, respectively. The awards show will return for its 17th annual edition on October 4, with host Fat Joe. It’s a tightly contested show this year, and Drake leads with a total of 14 nods. Kanye isn’t far behind with 10 nods, including for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar has also garnered nine nominations in total. Other top nominees this year include Future with eight nods, and Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six each.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Funk Flex Shares Unreleased DMX Song After Challenging Swizz Beatz to Unleash a Track From Late Rapper’s Vault
Just a week after Funk Flex challenged him to drop a track from DMX’s vault, Swizz Beatz delivered, and the Hot 97 DJ on Friday premiered an unreleased song from the Yonkers rapper. Earlier this month, Flex teased the existence of unearthed DMX songs, while urging Swizz, the late...
Complex
Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer
After receiving its premiere at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of Disney’s The Mandalorian debuted at D23 on Saturday. The series will premiere in February 2023. The long-awaited third season of the hit Disney+ series is due to...
Complex
Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ Album Is An Essential Listen
Asake, who is arguably the hottest breakout star from Nigeria this year, has dropped his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe—a 12-track offering featuring the hit singles “Peace Be Unto You”, “Terminator”, and the “Sungba” remix with Burna Boy. The singer-songwriter has...
Complex
The Highs and the Lows of the First Rolling Loud Toronto
This past weekend, Rolling Loud touched down in Toronto for the first time ever and it was a star-studded affair. Artists and fans alike poured into the city as the three-day festival took over Ontario Place from Friday to Sunday, proving that the event’s illustrious reputation is nothing to scoff at.
Complex
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Achieves Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 This Year
Bad Bunny’s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti has now spent the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. Billboard reports Un Verano Sin Ti earned a 10th nonconsecutive week atop the chart after amassing 99,500 equivalent album units, of which 96,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 135.41 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The Encanto soundtrack previously held the high mark of 2022 with nine.
Complex
Swae Lee Files for Joint Custody of Baby Daughter With Brazilian Model
Swae Lee is seeking joint custody of his one-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Brazilian model Aline Martins. TMZ reports the Rae Sremmurd rapper, who fathered the child with Martins in 2020, filed a petition in Los Angeles court in July to establish 50/50 custody. Sources close to the situation...
Complex
Nike to Release ‘Four Horsemen’ Air Force 1 in 2023
Nike is gearing up to release a rare Air Force 1 that’s never been available to the public at retail. According to an internal brand document viewed by Complex, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” is on schedule to release next spring. Not many specifics about the upcoming retro are known, but the pair is expected to feature its signature knight chess piece embroidery at the heel. Based on an image provided, it looks like the colorway releasing could be the white-and-green St. Vincent-St. Mary high school-esque make up, but that has not been confirmed.
Comments / 0