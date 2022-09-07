Read full article on original website
Election Lie Supporters Ask Supreme Court To Bless Radical Election Changes
Conservative groups and lawyers who backed former President Donald Trump’s election lies and advised him on how to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to endorse a radical legal theory that would eviscerate voting rights and protect partisan gerrymandering from all challenges.
Harris wishes "attacks from within" were handled as Americans and not through "partisan lens"
Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning and was asked by host Chuck Todd to compare the attacks of 9/11 to the "attacks from within" that threaten Democracy today. "We're at the 21st marking, if you will, of the September 11th attacks," says Todd...
Congressman introduces resolution urging all 50 states to include 9/11 in K-12 curriculum
Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Friday introduced a House Resolution encouraging states to include lessons about 9/11 in their K-12 curriculum "so that the American people may never forget that fateful day." The resolution states "Failing to educate the next generation of Americans about the events of September 11, 2001, would...
Black Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Motherhood Wage Gap— A $34,000 Loss Compared To Other Groups
National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) data shows that Black mothers are at a significant financial deficit, and that chasm is getting wider. It’s a given that motherhood is expensive for everyone. But new data shows it’s costing Black moms even more than we could’ve imagined. According...
Revealed: Ginni Thomas’s links to anti-abortion groups who lobbied to overturn Roe
Analysis of ‘amicus briefs’ shows how closely Clarence Thomas’s wife was entwined with rightwing effort to reverse 1973 ruling
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery.The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that's been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate.The law said people had...
Ex-Alien Judge Speaks Out in Favor of Using the Statutory Term "Alien" Rather Than "Noncitizen"
From yesterday's Ninth Circuit opinion by Judge Mary Murguia, joined by Judge Marsha Berzon, in Avilez v. Garland:. This opinion uses the term noncitizen unless quoting language from the immigration statutes or past opinions containing the term alien. There are two reasons behind this choice. First, use of the term noncitizen has become a common practice of the Supreme Court, see Patel v. Garland (2022) (Barrett, J.); United States v. Palomar-Santiago (2021) (Sotomayor, J.); Barton v. Barr (2020) (Kavanaugh, J.) ("This opinion uses the term 'noncitizen' as equivalent to the statutory term 'alien.'"), whose lead on matters of style we ordinarily follow, and of the Board of Immigration Appeals, e.g., Matter of Dang (BIA 2022), whose decisions we review.
DHS: No immigration consequences for noncitizens who use Medicaid, CHIP benefits
Noncitizens who use Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program benefits will not face immigration consequences, the Department of Homeland Security said Sept. 8. The rule clarifies that noncitizens requesting admission to the U.S. or applying for permanent residence will not be classified as likely to become a public charge for using most Medicaid or CHIP benefits, which can make someone inadmissible to the U.S.
Dr. Oz Said Uninsured Americans Have No ‘Right To Health’ In Resurfaced Clip
“They don’t have a right to health, but they have a right to access to get that health,” the now-Senate candidate said in 2013.
Groups opposing abortion are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
With abortion now unavailable in a growing number of states, groups that help patients travel for the procedure are reporting a bigger need for assistance. Groups that oppose abortion rights are also getting more calls from pregnant women seeking help. NPR's Sarah McCammon recently traveled to Texas, where anti-abortion-rights activists say they've been waiting for this moment.
