When I entered the gates of Buckingham Palace for the first time, on my way to photograph the Queen (now the Queen Mother), I was determined that my photographs should give some hint of the incandescent complexion, the brilliant thrush-like eyes and radiant smile, which are such important contributions to the dazzling effect she creates in life. I wanted so much that these should be different from the formal, somewhat anonymous-looking photographs, or the rather hazardous candid camera shots that had, until then, been taken of the royal family.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO