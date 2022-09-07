Read full article on original website
Magnolia Pictures Buys Venice Hit ‘Blue Jean’ for North America
Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Venice Film Festival sensation “Blue Jean.” The directorial debut of Georgia Oakley, which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Italian festival, is set in England in 1988, where Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians. The new legislation forces Jean (Rosy McEwen), a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. But as pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. The movie features a powerhouse performance by...
What Will Happen To London Fashion Week SS23?
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Fashion industry tributes have begun pouring in for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, who died on 8 September, at home in Balmoral, aged 96. “We are deeply saddened by...
“Her Unique Legacy Has Made Her A Person Apart”: Cecil Beaton On His Years Of Photographing The Queen For British Vogue
When I entered the gates of Buckingham Palace for the first time, on my way to photograph the Queen (now the Queen Mother), I was determined that my photographs should give some hint of the incandescent complexion, the brilliant thrush-like eyes and radiant smile, which are such important contributions to the dazzling effect she creates in life. I wanted so much that these should be different from the formal, somewhat anonymous-looking photographs, or the rather hazardous candid camera shots that had, until then, been taken of the royal family.
The Royal Family Pays Tribute To The Queen
The Queen’s children and extended family have been remembering Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, as tributes continue to pour in following her death aged 96 on 8 September. Her eldest son, the former Prince of Wales, was the first to express his personal sorrow as he addressed the nation for the first time as King Charles III. The King opened and closed with tributes to his “darling mama”: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” he said, as he pledged to renew his mother’s “promise of lifelong service”.
In Pictures: The Queen’s Final Journey From Balmoral Has Begun
The Queen’s coffin has left her beloved Scottish retreat Balmoral, as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch begins her final journey to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral. Three days after her death at the age of 96 on 8 September, Her Majesty’s coffin is being conveyed by road from Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, 175 miles away in Edinburgh, where it will rest in the Throne Room overnight.
