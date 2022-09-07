ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: Week of Sept. 11

Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Twenty-one years later, Cowetans mourn 9/11 victims

Cowetans gathered for a solemn ceremony to mourn the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the tragedy's 21st anniversary. The evening ceremony was filled with prayer and song as attendees reflected on the attacks. Vena Funk, patriotic instructor for the VFW Auxiliary and coordinator of the ceremonies, reflected...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy