US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
Russia Suffers 'Significant Losses' as Kherson Offensive Ramps Up—Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv's forces had "successfully repelled" Russian attacks.
Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety
KYIV/VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier.
AOL Corp
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it's pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv,...
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
Ukraine launches surprise counterattack in Kharkiv region
Zelenskiy reports ‘good news’ from northern front as Donetsk People’s Republic says Balakliia ‘encircled’
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Ukraine-Russia war: power infrastructure in Enerhodar destroyed by shelling, says UN – as it happened
Shelling of city where nuclear plant staff live poses growing threat to plant itself, says UN
Ukraine-Russia war: residents of Russian-controlled Kharkiv told to evacuate as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances – as it happened
Russian-installed administrator makes announcement after occupying forces pull out of two key towns in face of Ukrainian offensive
US News and World Report
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
EU to claw back energy firms' profits rather than cap Russian gas price
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals within a few days to cap the revenues of non-gas energy producers and help power firms stay afloat.
German foreign minister says Ukraine support will not falter
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin's support for Ukraine would not falter in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies as she arrived on Saturday for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
BBC
EU clubs together on energy and invites UK
"Gasmageddon" is bearing down on Europe this winter. It may sound like the stuff of nightmares. But this is no science fiction. The number of households facing energy poverty has doubled across the EU, according to financial services provider Allianz. Gas shortages could drive up retail prices by 200%. Three-quarters...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Probing Emergency Exports of Thermal Coal to Poland - Kyiv
(Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading...
US News and World Report
Iran Guards Seize Foreign Ship in Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to...
US News and World Report
EU Says Georgia Must Ramp up Reforms Before Becoming Membership Candidate
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Georgia needs to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of justice and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a European Union membership candidate, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "These areas are crucial...
US military working on analysis to shape and support Ukraine's military in long term
The Pentagon is preparing detailed analysis and working out how to support Ukraine's military in the medium and long term, including after the war with Russia has ended, according to three defense officials.
