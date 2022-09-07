ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it's pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv,...
MILITARY
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
US News and World Report

Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site

VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#European Union#Gazprom#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#Eu
US News and World Report

Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance

KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
POLITICS
BBC

EU clubs together on energy and invites UK

"Gasmageddon" is bearing down on Europe this winter. It may sound like the stuff of nightmares. But this is no science fiction. The number of households facing energy poverty has doubled across the EU, according to financial services provider Allianz. Gas shortages could drive up retail prices by 200%. Three-quarters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Probing Emergency Exports of Thermal Coal to Poland - Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Seize Foreign Ship in Gulf for Smuggling Diesel

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

EU Says Georgia Must Ramp up Reforms Before Becoming Membership Candidate

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Georgia needs to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of justice and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a European Union membership candidate, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "These areas are crucial...
