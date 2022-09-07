Read full article on original website
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
Ruby Bridges tells her story of trailblazing desegregation in new children's book
Ruby Bridges' new children's book tells the story of being one of the first Black students to attend a segregated school more than 60 years ago.
Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 8—13
This coming week in Indian Country, there are plenty of powwows, an abundance of artists and some fabulous Native fashion happening, as well as environmentalist, author and advocate Winona LaDuke talking about restoring Indigenous foodways even as climate change takes hold. Plan your activities for the weekend and next week...
'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate': Fear looms over CRT as 60 high schools across the US will offer the first AP African American Studies this fall to study black pride, black power and black feminism
About 60 high schools across the nation will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism. Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will...
Rhode Island becomes fourth state to require Asian American history in schools
Rhode Island is joining a growing list of states mandating that Asian American and Pacific Islander history be taught in public schools. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, signed the legislation over the weekend, which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. It requires elementary and secondary schools to teach at least a unit of instruction on the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Under this new curriculum, students will learn more about the populations’ fight for civil rights and their contributions to the region and the U.S.
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora
The jam-packed conference will take place at the Museum of the African Diaspora from Sept. 9 to Sept 10. The post Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora appeared first on NewsOne.
The Cherokee Nation reckons with its history of slavery in a new exhibit
The Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, opened a new exhibit last month about the Cherokee Freedmen, or the Black people once enslaved by the tribe. The display is one of several recent steps taken by the Cherokee Nation to reckon with this aspect of its history.
New AP African American Studies Course Debuts This Fall
A new course for AP students seeking to earn college credit is devoted to teaching about the comprehensive African-American experience. The College Board has made the program available to 60 unnamed high schools across the country, with plans to expand nationwide to all interested high schools in the 2024-2025 school year. The post New AP African American Studies Course Debuts This Fall appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Mary Lumpkin, The Formerly Enslaved Woman Who Liberated A Slave Jail And Turned It Into An HBCU
For years, Mary Lumpkin was forced to bear her enslaver's children and help him run his jail, but when he died and left the property to her, she helped turn the prison into a school for Black students. Around 1840, an enslaved child named Mary was sold to a man...
