VA Clinic marches to Visalia
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
Kirk Shrum inspires board incumbents to seek reelection
TULARE COUNTY – Community members who lined up at the podium to challenge local school board members during public comment the last two years are now lined up on the ballot to challenge them for their seats for the next four years. Tulare County’s largest school district, and perhaps...
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Juvenile booked for assault with a deadly weapon
VISALIA – They say nothing good happens after midnight, perhaps that is true after an individual was assaulted during an armed robbery after 2 a.m. On Sep. 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
One death after car vs. motorcycle accident
TULARE COUNTY – Motorcycles can be tricky to see when driving hence the saying look twice to save a life. The driver of a motorcycle lost his life after a car made an unsafe turn causing a collision. On Monday, Sep. 5, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Fresno...
FOOTBALL: Rangers kept control of Mustangs
The talk of the Redwood sideline throughout the game was Tulare Western’s kicker, Fernando Rodriguez, who kicked barefoot the entire game. It was a funny accident that happened due to the excessive heat this week. The Mustangs had planned to practice in the gym the day before the game, but it was only 100 degrees, so the special teams went outside to practice field goals. Unfortunately, Rodriguez forgot his cleats.
