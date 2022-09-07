Read full article on original website
Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Beaver Stadium
College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
Penn State-Auburn X factors: Some of the players, coaches to watch Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Penn State is back in the top 25 – No. 22 in the AP poll – and the Nittany Lions could make a big jump in the rankings with a road win over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are currently three-point favorites.
Beaver Stadium alcohol plan given to trustees’ panel to review
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) on Monday presented to the Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Legal and Compliance a proposal to sell alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium, according to the university. The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under...
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Stop Delaying the (Other) Inevitable
The beauty of college football is the inevitables. The inevitable of summer giving way to fall. Leaves turning from deep green to brown, yellow and orange. The inevitable feeling of pure joy and utter heartbreak, and everything else that comes with following your team through a three-month slog all in hopes of ending up at bowl in a warm location with a whacky sponsor.
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Penn State’s Nick Singleton named Big Ten freshman of the week
Nick Singleton has secured his first conference honor. Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after gashing Ohio on Saturday to the tune of 179 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. The recognition is far from surprising as Singleton separated himself from not only the Bobcats’...
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Penn State puts fencing coach on paid leave after allegations surface
Pennsylvania State University has placed Wes Glon, its longtime head fencing coach, on paid leave after learning that USA Fencing — the sport’s amateur governing body — had taken certain measures to protect its athletes after allegations were raised. Neither Penn State nor USA Fencing would describe...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups
Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
local21news.com
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
Penn State back in AP Top 25 following 2-0 start: See where the Nittany Lions rank
Penn State is back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide. The Nittany Lions are off to a 2-0 start, with a road win over Big Ten opponent Purdue in Week 1, followed by a 46-10 win over Ohio Saturday in Beaver Stadium.
WTAJ
1, 2, or 3 day juice cleanses with JOOS in downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — JOOS is located in historic downtown Altoona. JOOS is a cafe for health and wellness that serves up fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bone broth. They are “All about healthy. Getting healthy. Staying healthy. Offering healthy options.”. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814...
Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
Hays, Bush, Eickhoff, Bandura each score as Boiling Springs field hockey downs Northern, 4-0
Four different Boiling Springs players scored Monday to lead the Bubblers to a 4-0 field hockey win against Northern. Reese Hays, Genna Bush, Reagan Eickhoff and Alex Bandura each found the back of the net in the win. Bush added two assists, and Bandura had one. Lexi Boyle also had an assist.
State College volleyball sweeps Cedar Cliff
State College scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff Monday. Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-12. No stats were reported for State College.
Defenders come up big for Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley girls in 0-0 draw
Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin 0-0 in double overtime in girls high school soccer Last year, Central Dauphin beat Cumberland Valley twice, as the Rams waltzed to a District 3 title. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something...
Gracen Nutt, Courtney Foose lead Mechanicsburg volleyball past Lower Dauphin
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Lower Dauphin Monday. Scores were 27-25, 25-22, 33-31. Gracen Nutt had 27 kills, 14 digs and an ace for the Wildcats, and Courtney Foose had 30 assists, nine digs and two aces. Emma Rizzutto had seven digs and Jayden Eager had eight.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Zak Moutawakil’s 2 goals help Mechanicsburg boys soccer sink Mifflin County
Zak Moutawakil scored two goals Monday to lead Mechanicsburg to a 4-0 boys soccer win against Mifflin County. Liam Stockbauer and Juan Blanco Valencia each added one goal for the Wildcats. No stats were reported for Mechanicsburg.
