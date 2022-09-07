ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Beaver Stadium

College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Stuff Somers Says: Stop Delaying the (Other) Inevitable

The beauty of college football is the inevitables. The inevitable of summer giving way to fall. Leaves turning from deep green to brown, yellow and orange. The inevitable feeling of pure joy and utter heartbreak, and everything else that comes with following your team through a three-month slog all in hopes of ending up at bowl in a warm location with a whacky sponsor.
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups

Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
1, 2, or 3 day juice cleanses with JOOS in downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — JOOS is located in historic downtown Altoona. JOOS is a cafe for health and wellness that serves up fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bone broth. They are “All about healthy. Getting healthy. Staying healthy. Offering healthy options.”. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814...
ALTOONA, PA
Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
