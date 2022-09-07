ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocala Gazette

BOCC approves enhancements to Veterans Park

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners approved proposed enhancements to the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park in its Sept. 7 meeting, with new features designed to honor local veterans as far back at the Seminole Indian War. Commissioners suggested some improvements themselves, primarily how to get more shade for...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
Ocala Gazette

Twice the surname, double the talent

“Painter Ed Perez Perez has a distinctive way of working abstract figures into a familiar, more natural world filled with color and wonder,” said Ashley Justiniano, gallery director at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the Arts. The sharp dresser with a distinctive mustache creates art...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Raising awareness

The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup of the Marion County Children’s Alliance (MCCA) actively works to raise awareness about domestic violence and to help families navigate the challenges associated with it. The agency has provided help through emergency shelter, gas cards, transportation, food, clothing, automobile repairs, utilities and other necessities...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lee
Ocala Gazette

Meet Coach Daniel McLeod

Daniel McLeod knew from an early age that sports can be an avenue that gives people opportunities to see the world and forge their own path in life. The Miami native began playing football and baseball as a child, but football quickly became his favorite sport. “Football was the first sport I fell in love with,’’ he said. “My uncle was a coach and my cousin played youth football, it was just a sport we naturally gravitated to.”
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local officials: Please implement school concurrency

During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet your Neighbor – Ann Hines

North Carolina native Ann Hines has lived in Ocala a little less than a year and said she loves it here. Hines was born in Wilson, North Carolina, and has lived in several other states in the south, including Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. In her youth in...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Mayor#Cep#Politics Local#The Ocala City Council
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Cummings wins second term on school board

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a correction regarding term limits. Rev. Eric Cummings won a second term as a member of the Marion County School Board, defeating Steve Swett for district 3, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Incumbent county commissioner Zalak wins again

Carl Zalak won the district 4 county commission primary election, defeating Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Zalak received 15, 919 votes, or 38.29% of the total. Sams received 14,548 votes, or 34.99%...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ocala Gazette

School district considers updated study

The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Little room, big crowd

The book release party for Dave Schlenker’s “Little Man Big Mouth, 30 Years: Newspaper and magazine columns by an average dad in cargo shorts” on Monday evening at the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) was standing room only (SRO). The lobby of the theater was packed with book...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Conrad wins school district 2

Editor’s note: This article has been revised to correct the term limits. Lori Conrad, a Marion County elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, won the district 2 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Joseph Suranni, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Cotton keeps her judicial seat

Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy