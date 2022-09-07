Daniel McLeod knew from an early age that sports can be an avenue that gives people opportunities to see the world and forge their own path in life. The Miami native began playing football and baseball as a child, but football quickly became his favorite sport. “Football was the first sport I fell in love with,’’ he said. “My uncle was a coach and my cousin played youth football, it was just a sport we naturally gravitated to.”

