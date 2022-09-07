Read full article on original website
City attorney says check is in the mail for fire fee refunds
The City of Ocala is asking for more time to send $80 million in refund checks to those who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. In its Sept. 1 Motion for Extension of Time to refund class members before Robert...
BOCC approves enhancements to Veterans Park
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners approved proposed enhancements to the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park in its Sept. 7 meeting, with new features designed to honor local veterans as far back at the Seminole Indian War. Commissioners suggested some improvements themselves, primarily how to get more shade for...
City council to consider permanent solution for city manager at its next council meeting
At the end of the Aug. 16 Ocala City Council meeting, Council Member Barry Mansfield asked the rest of the council to consider removing the “interim” tag from Peter Lee’s title and making him Ocala’s new city manager. Council Member Jay Musleh supported the idea, as...
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
DeSantis appoints four members to College of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed four members—three new and one returning—to the College of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees for the next term. Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone and Michael Torres will join Joyce Brancato, Bobby Durrance and Bill Edgar to govern the college and ensure its stakeholders.
Twice the surname, double the talent
“Painter Ed Perez Perez has a distinctive way of working abstract figures into a familiar, more natural world filled with color and wonder,” said Ashley Justiniano, gallery director at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the Arts. The sharp dresser with a distinctive mustache creates art...
Raising awareness
The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup of the Marion County Children’s Alliance (MCCA) actively works to raise awareness about domestic violence and to help families navigate the challenges associated with it. The agency has provided help through emergency shelter, gas cards, transportation, food, clothing, automobile repairs, utilities and other necessities...
City of Ocala moves one step closer to in-house legal department
During an Aug. 26 special Ocala City Council meeting, council members met with three applicants to become the City of Ocala attorney and by a majority vote chose to make an offer to James E. Saunders, Esq., who currently is an assistant city attorney for the City of Pompano Beach.
Meet Coach Daniel McLeod
Daniel McLeod knew from an early age that sports can be an avenue that gives people opportunities to see the world and forge their own path in life. The Miami native began playing football and baseball as a child, but football quickly became his favorite sport. “Football was the first sport I fell in love with,’’ he said. “My uncle was a coach and my cousin played youth football, it was just a sport we naturally gravitated to.”
Local officials: Please implement school concurrency
During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
City council approves 312-unit apartment complex at SE 25th Ave and Maricamp Road
A new 312-unit apartment complex was approved by the Ocala City Council in a nearly 6.5 hour-long meeting held Aug. 16. Public opposition to the apartments included concerns about crime, traffic access for both SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road (CR 464) and the question of improper notice of the meeting to neighboring residents as required by state statute.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet your Neighbor – Ann Hines
North Carolina native Ann Hines has lived in Ocala a little less than a year and said she loves it here. Hines was born in Wilson, North Carolina, and has lived in several other states in the south, including Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. In her youth in...
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
Cummings wins second term on school board
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a correction regarding term limits. Rev. Eric Cummings won a second term as a member of the Marion County School Board, defeating Steve Swett for district 3, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
Barnes and Thompson will run off in the general election for county judicial seat 1
LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, a career public defender and Renee Thompson, a civil lawyer and mediator will head to a runoff in the general election for county court judicial seat 1 after neither earned a majority of votes during the August 23 primary election. According to unofficial totals posted to the Marion...
Incumbent county commissioner Zalak wins again
Carl Zalak won the district 4 county commission primary election, defeating Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Zalak received 15, 919 votes, or 38.29% of the total. Sams received 14,548 votes, or 34.99%...
School district considers updated study
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
Little room, big crowd
The book release party for Dave Schlenker’s “Little Man Big Mouth, 30 Years: Newspaper and magazine columns by an average dad in cargo shorts” on Monday evening at the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) was standing room only (SRO). The lobby of the theater was packed with book...
Conrad wins school district 2
Editor’s note: This article has been revised to correct the term limits. Lori Conrad, a Marion County elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, won the district 2 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Joseph Suranni, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
Cotton keeps her judicial seat
Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
