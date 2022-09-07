ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

New DA on ‘Voe’ case — not enough info to request TBI investigation of Johnson City police

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlRtY_0hlibkgE00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Weekly Roundup

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney said his office hasn’t received any information about potential police corruption and won’t ask for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) — at least at this point.

Finney’s office hand-delivered a letter to City Manager Cathy Ball on Sept. 1, the day of his swearing-in, responding to Ball and JCPD Chief Karl Turner’s Aug. 24 request that the DA or TBI preliminarily investigate specific allegations mentioned in a federal lawsuit against the city and Turner.

“I am the only person that can request a TBI investigation,” Finney wrote. “There is no mechanism for a ‘preliminary investigation.'”

Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed

The city’s letter to the DA stems from paragraph 98 of former federal prosecutor Kateri “Kat” Dahl’s June 23 lawsuit. It references a “Jane Doe 8” — an alleged rape victim of the man known as “Robert Voe,” who is central to the lawsuit. It says Jane Doe 8 and other witnesses Dahl spoke with claimed “Voe” got away with criminal behavior “by paying Johnson City Police officers off.”

Dahl’s suit claims her work agreement was not renewed in retaliation after she pressed JCPD leaders to ramp up an investigation of “Voe” due to widespread suspicion the then-downtown business owner was a serial rapist and drug dealer. “Voe,” whose name News Channel 11 has chosen not to use as it is redacted in the lawsuit, has been at large since JCPD unsuccessfully attempted to serve a federal warrant on him May 5, 2021.

The city filed a response to the lawsuit on Aug. 23 , in which its attorneys disparaged Dahl’s claims of potential corruption — calling them “no evidence whatsoever.” That section of the response also mentioned that “presumably” Dahl had “reported her alleged ‘evidence’ of corruption” to the DA or TBI and said if she hadn’t “then Johnson City and Chief Turner demand that she do so immediately.”

The response mentioned the letter Ball and Turner were sending the DA, which it said would request the DA interview Dahl and “Jane Doe 8.”

Local high school suspends varsity football program

Judging from his response, Finney didn’t appear to feel as much sense of urgency as the city’s attorneys, despite having what he called “no knowledge of any information being reported to my office” by Dahl.

“I do not have enough information to request a TBI investigation at this point,” Finney wrote.

DA-Letter-to-Johnson-City Download

“If Ms. Dahl and her attorneys wish to meet with me and my investigators about paragraph 98 (the referenced section of Dahl’s suit), I would gladly do so,” his letter continued. “At that point, then I would decide whether to move forward with a TBI investigation.”

Finney sent a copy of his letter to Dahl’s attorneys, Hugh Eastwood and Alexis Tahinci.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 9

Related
WJHL

Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Two arrested after officer find Xanax, ledgers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business. Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man threatened to kill assault victims with rifle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced multiple charges against a Limestone man on Monday in connection to a domestic assault incident last week. According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bowmantown Road on Friday night in reference to an assault with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

HCSO: Out-of-state felons arrested with 154g of suspected fentanyl

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two out-of-state felons face a slew of drug charges from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) after a K-9 officer reportedly discovered over 150 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl during a Sept. 11 traffic stop. Arrest reports from the HCSO detailed the incident that began at 2:45 a.m. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Finney
wcyb.com

1 pound of meth seized in Bluff City drug bust

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fentanyl, meth, firearms and more than $7,000 in cash has been seized in a recent arrest, according to police. Travis Wilson was taken into custody Sunday following the search of a residence on Ridgeview Circle. Officers with the Bluff City Police Department and Sullivan...
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City, police say. Johnson City Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Boones Creek Rd., Sunday. Once on scene, police discovered that a motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said the driver, Donald Newell,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Police Corruption#Attorneys#New First Judicial#Johnson City Police
WJHL

JC announces slate of first responder promotions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials announced several promotions within the city’s first responders on Monday, including a new oversight officer within the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the City of Johnson City, several JCPD members are set for a career move: Scotty Carrier was promoted to captain […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Washington County Mayor, Joe Grandy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recently re-elected Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy joined News Channel 11 on the First at 4 to discuss his plans for his new term. Grandy touched on education, working with new Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton and how to keep the county up to speed as more and more people […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Inspectors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) reinspected the Carter County Jail on Friday and although improvements were reported to be made, the certification will be determined in December when the TCI Board of Control meets. According to the release, the primary concern expressed by TCI officials following the inspection […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy