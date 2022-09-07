Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière have been under the spotlight as young New York Rangers for the last few seasons. The second overall pick in 2019 and first overall pick in 2020 respectively, have always had high expectations. Last season was regarded as potentially pivotal for both, and while they each showed improvement, this season presents them with the opportunity to get to the next level.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO