Julia Roberts And George Clooney Say Their Kiss In ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Took ‘80 Takes’

Ticket to Paradise is a new romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. They star in the film as two divorced parents who try to stop their daughter from marrying a man that she just met. The stars produced the film as well.

Julia and George joked about the film and perhaps added in a spoiler. They said that a scene that required them to kiss took “six months and 80 takes.” George said, “Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes.’ She was like, ‘What the hell?'”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney joke about their kissing scene

OCEAN’S TWELVE, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, 2004, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Julia added, “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.” This film is the first romantic comedy that Julia has worked on in 20 years. She opened up about why she hasn’t filmed this type of movie in a while and what made her decide to jump on this opportunity.

OCEAN’S ELEVEN, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, 2001 / Everett Collection

She explained, “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

TICKET TO PARADISE, from left: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, 2022. © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

“But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’” she continued. “Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”