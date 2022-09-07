ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Ohio nursing assistant charged with stealing from assisted living residents

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvf4Y_0hlibGOY00

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A nursing assistant is charged with stealing from residents in a Bay Village assisted living facility.

According to Bay Village police, 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson was arrested after several reports that items were missing from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare.

Two injured in Washington Township apartment fire

A police report states that Vinson had been working as a contracted certified nursing assistant at the facility.

The case went before a Cuyahoga Grand Jury back on Aug. 24.

Man arrested in relation to ‘severe’ assault in Mechanicsburg

Bay Village police announced this week that the grand jury indicted Vinson for burglary, theft, money laundering, possession of drugs and identity fraud.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is handling the case.

Comments / 6

Annie
5d ago

Not surprising at all! When my Mother was in a nursing home her things always went missing. Clothes, leather coin purse, quarters she won at Bingo, but the last straw was a beautiful crucifix I bought to put over her bed! I think the employees thought stealing was an additional benefit.

Reply
8
Gina Horton
5d ago

My father in law's Sears card was stolen while he was in a nursing home. The thief spent $11,000 on a credit card. Luckily, dad did not have to pay it.

Reply
3
lola
5d ago

U know some of these low class want to work in places like that with ideas of robbing these innocent people

Reply
3
 

