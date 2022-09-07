ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: 21-year-old injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot overnight. According to police, just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting. At the hospital, officers discovered a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Central District Detectives are investigating...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
CBS Baltimore

Gun recovered at ConneXions community school in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A gun was recovered Thursday at ConneXions, a community arts school located in West Baltimore, the head of the school police union said.Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union, noted this comes after a student was fatally shot days after a student was fatally shot outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early on in the new school year."Accountability is needed in our city," he tweeted. "Hugs are proving to not be enough!"Another gun was apprehended at ConneXions in March.According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school's principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student. Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.
Wbaltv.com

Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
GLEN BURNIE, MD

