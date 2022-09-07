ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

SafeHaven offers free lunch to 1st responders

PIQUA — SafeHaven invites all first responders, including fire, EMT, and law enforcement, to join them from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 20 for “Griddle To Go”. SafeHaven will be serving food cooked on their Blackstone griddle at 633 N. Wayne St. Grab a free...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local library events and meetings

Sunflower Beauties – Painting with Chris: Troy-Miami County Public Library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is hosting Sunflower Beauties – Learn to Paint with Chris Waller. Waller is a local artist and paint instructor. All supplies are provided. The class is held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night

TROY — For the second consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Moeller Brew Barn to host a Community Night. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. This Community Night will take place at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Stillwater Prairie Reserve hosts 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby

COVINGTON — Anglers of all ages spent the afternoon fishing together at Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington on Sunday, Sept. 11, during the Miami County Park District’s 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby. Rainy conditions late in the day didn’t stop a large crowd from attending the event. “It’s...
COVINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Piqua, OH
Piqua, OH
Government
miamivalleytoday.com

Mainstreet Piqua Chocolate Walk tickets now on sale

PIQUA — Get ready for a decadent evening of fun and chocolate in downtown Piqua. Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be Friday, Sep. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown and visit over 20 locations and experience chocolatey goodness from businesses throughout the downtown. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately and some give a treat to save for later, according to a press release from Mainstreet Piqua. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for $20 per person and can be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring St. and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. Winans and Readmore’s Hallmark are both sponsors of the event.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua City Commissioners present proclamation to Piqua Compassion Network

PIQUA – Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson presented a proclamation regarding the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Piqua Compassion Network during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Director Rebecca Sousek introduced various team members who attended the proclamation presentation, including some founding members. Pearson said,...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

THS marching band earns superior rating

TROY – The Troy High School band’s tradition of excellence marches on. The marching band was able to earn a superior ranking and earn a spot at the Ohio Music Educators Association’s state competition Saturday night, Sept. 10, at Troy Memorial Stadium in its first competition of the year. Bands must earn a score of 1 (superior) at a local meet throughout the competition season to secure a state berth.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Retirement#The Piqua Public Library#Financial Workshop
miamivalleytoday.com

21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival set

DAYTON — The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is coming to Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 22. The festival, which is presented by The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers Metroparks, will be held at the Riverscape Metropark at 111 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Grandview Foundation hosts drive-in movie night

DAYTON — Grandview Foundation is hosting a movie night to benefit health and wellness programs on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. The evening will begin with performances from two physician-led bands, Sadbox and Add-On Room, followed by a special screening of “Field of Dreams.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

83rd Infantry Troops in Town re-enactors

Members of the 83rd Infantry Re-enactor group, Nate Parker, left, of Bluffton, and Edgar Cardiel, of Reynoldsburg, take a stroll Saturday morning, during the Troops in Town event hosted by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. The event included vintage military vehicles, re-enactors, displays, speakers, museum exhibits, etc.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Commissioners certify outstanding sewer fees

TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the certification of county properties with unpaid sewer rates during their general meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8. The action came after commissioners went into two executive sessions at the top of the meeting. The first executive session was for compensation and benefits, and...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project

TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6. This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County voters will consider new aggregation program

TROY – In the upcoming November election, Miami County residents in townships and in unincorporated areas will have the opportunity to vote on the decision for these areas of the county to join an aggregation program. The process started when AES Ohio announced their rate increase to $.11, according...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

The days pass slowly but the years fly by

That’s the thing about time. One minute you’re trying to figure out what to do about college and the next minute they’re holding your retirement party. What happened to all those years in between?. It seems like only yesterday – well, actually it was almost 50 years...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PorchFest returns to Troy

Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City railroad crossing closures

TIPP CITY — The city received an update from CSX on Sept. 8, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, Germam Street, Dow Street and Park Avenue for +/- three days the week of Sept. 26, weather depending. All four crossings will be closed...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Special Olympics softball team wins tournament

CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship

TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Football Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy football team got back on track Friday night with a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins in MVL action. Troy improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Trojans rushed for 292...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy