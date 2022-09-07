Read full article on original website
SafeHaven offers free lunch to 1st responders
PIQUA — SafeHaven invites all first responders, including fire, EMT, and law enforcement, to join them from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 20 for “Griddle To Go”. SafeHaven will be serving food cooked on their Blackstone griddle at 633 N. Wayne St. Grab a free...
Local library events and meetings
Sunflower Beauties – Painting with Chris: Troy-Miami County Public Library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is hosting Sunflower Beauties – Learn to Paint with Chris Waller. Waller is a local artist and paint instructor. All supplies are provided. The class is held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.
Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night
TROY — For the second consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Moeller Brew Barn to host a Community Night. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. This Community Night will take place at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy.
Stillwater Prairie Reserve hosts 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby
COVINGTON — Anglers of all ages spent the afternoon fishing together at Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington on Sunday, Sept. 11, during the Miami County Park District’s 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby. Rainy conditions late in the day didn’t stop a large crowd from attending the event. “It’s...
Mainstreet Piqua Chocolate Walk tickets now on sale
PIQUA — Get ready for a decadent evening of fun and chocolate in downtown Piqua. Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be Friday, Sep. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown and visit over 20 locations and experience chocolatey goodness from businesses throughout the downtown. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately and some give a treat to save for later, according to a press release from Mainstreet Piqua. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for $20 per person and can be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring St. and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. Winans and Readmore’s Hallmark are both sponsors of the event.
Piqua City Commissioners present proclamation to Piqua Compassion Network
PIQUA – Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson presented a proclamation regarding the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Piqua Compassion Network during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Director Rebecca Sousek introduced various team members who attended the proclamation presentation, including some founding members. Pearson said,...
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
THS marching band earns superior rating
TROY – The Troy High School band’s tradition of excellence marches on. The marching band was able to earn a superior ranking and earn a spot at the Ohio Music Educators Association’s state competition Saturday night, Sept. 10, at Troy Memorial Stadium in its first competition of the year. Bands must earn a score of 1 (superior) at a local meet throughout the competition season to secure a state berth.
21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival set
DAYTON — The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is coming to Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 22. The festival, which is presented by The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers Metroparks, will be held at the Riverscape Metropark at 111 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton.
Grandview Foundation hosts drive-in movie night
DAYTON — Grandview Foundation is hosting a movie night to benefit health and wellness programs on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. The evening will begin with performances from two physician-led bands, Sadbox and Add-On Room, followed by a special screening of “Field of Dreams.”
83rd Infantry Troops in Town re-enactors
Members of the 83rd Infantry Re-enactor group, Nate Parker, left, of Bluffton, and Edgar Cardiel, of Reynoldsburg, take a stroll Saturday morning, during the Troops in Town event hosted by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. The event included vintage military vehicles, re-enactors, displays, speakers, museum exhibits, etc.
Miami Co. Commissioners certify outstanding sewer fees
TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the certification of county properties with unpaid sewer rates during their general meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8. The action came after commissioners went into two executive sessions at the top of the meeting. The first executive session was for compensation and benefits, and...
Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project
TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6. This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block...
Miami County voters will consider new aggregation program
TROY – In the upcoming November election, Miami County residents in townships and in unincorporated areas will have the opportunity to vote on the decision for these areas of the county to join an aggregation program. The process started when AES Ohio announced their rate increase to $.11, according...
The days pass slowly but the years fly by
That’s the thing about time. One minute you’re trying to figure out what to do about college and the next minute they’re holding your retirement party. What happened to all those years in between?. It seems like only yesterday – well, actually it was almost 50 years...
PorchFest returns to Troy
Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
Tipp City railroad crossing closures
TIPP CITY — The city received an update from CSX on Sept. 8, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, Germam Street, Dow Street and Park Avenue for +/- three days the week of Sept. 26, weather depending. All four crossings will be closed...
Special Olympics softball team wins tournament
CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer...
Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship
TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
Weekend Football Roundup
DAYTON — The Troy football team got back on track Friday night with a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins in MVL action. Troy improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Trojans rushed for 292...
