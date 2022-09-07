PIQUA — Get ready for a decadent evening of fun and chocolate in downtown Piqua. Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be Friday, Sep. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown and visit over 20 locations and experience chocolatey goodness from businesses throughout the downtown. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately and some give a treat to save for later, according to a press release from Mainstreet Piqua. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for $20 per person and can be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring St. and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. Winans and Readmore’s Hallmark are both sponsors of the event.

