Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Good News, Cherry Hill, NJ…You’re Getting a BurgerFi!
A new and delicious burger restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill. It's called BurgerFi, and it'll be located off Kings Highway. Admittedly, I'm a burger snob. I am ride or die for Shake Shack, and there aren't many restaurants that live up to their burgers, but BurgerFi is one of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Funny Guy Imitates Every Avalon New Jersey Shoobie [VIDEO]
They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days. Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke a little fun at the average Avalon summer visitor:. What do you think? Did he nail it?
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
N.J. weather: Tornado warning issued in South Jersey as strong thunderstorm develops with rotating clouds
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Tuesday for Cape May County, urging people in this area of New Jersey to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy building. The warning was issued at 11:33 a.m., when the weather service noticed clouds rotating on radar, and remains active until...
Atlantic County, NJ, Reports Its First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Authorities in Atlantic County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus within the county this year. Last month, county health officials confirmed three mosquito pool samples tested positive for the virus. Those samples were collected in Mullica Township, Northfield, and Linwood. According to the New Jersey Department...
Open Letter to the Motorcyclist on Ocean Heights in EHT
I also watch for you. At every stoplight. At every stop sign. I look left, then right, then left - and, sometimes a quick check both ways again. I check the road in front of me. I check my mirrors for what's behind me. I'm always looking for you. I'm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Why Is There A Giant Inflatable Rat At The Vineland Electric Plant?
We saw that there is a giant inflatable rat at the historic Vineland Municipal Electric Plant. This almost always means that there is a labor dispute of some kind. So, we looked into this yesterday, and here’s what we’ve learned thus far. For starters, we had a discussion...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Resorts Casino Capriccio #1 Casino Restaurant In America, 3 Years Running
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, Capriccio Italian Restaurant is #1 America, again, for the third consecutive year and 4 out of the past 5 years. Every year, one of the most fiercely competitive elections is for the title of “the best casino restaurant in America. USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers'...
Wristband Day At Castaway Cove Benefits Humane Society of OC
Tell your kids! Playland's Castaway Cove is holding their Wristband Day for the Humane Society of Ocean City this Saturday and the weather looks great. The annual Wristband Day to benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City at Playland's Castaway Cove has been a big hit since my girls were just old enough to ride the rides and it is still going strong.
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries
Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0