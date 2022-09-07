Read full article on original website
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance...
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest Missouri. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are families that are not talking to each...
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot
Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
Missouri man dies after ATV strikes embankment, overturns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Saturday in St. Clair County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Arctic Cat ATV driven by Alvin R. Stevens, 36, Osceola, was northbound on Southwest 25 Road one mile east of Roscoe. The ATV...
Gov. Parson appoints Tubbs as 4th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Brain Tubbs of Mound City as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Tubbs currently operates his own private law practice. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and agribusiness as well as a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
Sheriff: 13-year-old accused of bomb threat at Kansas Capitol
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Kansas State Capitol and have made an arrest. This week, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information of a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol through a social media platform, according to a media release.
Securing new aircraft could secure 139th Airlift Wing future in St. Joseph
New aircraft could be coming to the Air National Guard in St. Joseph and securing the latest C-130 airplane could be vital to the long-term future of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Airlift Wing Commander, Colonel John Cluck, says the airlift wing hopes to replace its fleet...
Missouri Senate hopefuls spar over, ahead of debates
Along with leaves turning colors, the fall in even-numbered years often features political campaigns sparring over who is and is not willing to debate. And this year, that biennial squabble is between the candidates seeking Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee, slapped first,...
St. Joseph woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Savannah G. Martin of St. Joseph, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Martin had a previous drug...
St. Joseph Police Chief Connally retiring
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring. Connally, who became police chief in January of 2006, will retire at the end of this month. Prior to coming to St. Joseph, Connally served as assistant chief of the Portsmouth, Virginia Police Department. Connally began his career in law enforcement in 1984 after being honorably discharged from the United States Navy.
