ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
STOCKTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
St. Joseph Post

Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot

Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
St. Joseph Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Senate hopefuls spar over, ahead of debates

Along with leaves turning colors, the fall in even-numbered years often features political campaigns sparring over who is and is not willing to debate. And this year, that biennial squabble is between the candidates seeking Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee, slapped first,...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Police Chief Connally retiring

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring. Connally, who became police chief in January of 2006, will retire at the end of this month. Prior to coming to St. Joseph, Connally served as assistant chief of the Portsmouth, Virginia Police Department. Connally began his career in law enforcement in 1984 after being honorably discharged from the United States Navy.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy