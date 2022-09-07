Read full article on original website
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
H-E-B, West Side computer technology plant top list of SAWS commercial water users
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B’s Rittiman Road manufacturing complex used nearly 266 million gallons of potable water from June 2021 to this June, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The massive North East side campus, which includes eight manufacturing facilities, topped the list of commercial users of water during...
‘Hope is an action’: KSAT Community, San Antonio Food Bank host town hall discussion during Hunger Action Month
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank serves 100,000 individuals every week and provides 74,000,000 meals each year. For the past four decades, its had a singular ongoing mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope in the 29 county service area of San Antonio. September is Hunger Action...
All Hometown Burger restaurants permanently close in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – All of the Hometown Burger restaurants in the San Antonio area have permanently closed. Officials with the chain made the announcement on Facebook but did not give an explanation. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown...
Taking action: Seniors can learn about health options at this event
Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration. The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House to debut three new frightening attractions
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House will debut three new terrifying attractions at its grand opening this weekend, according to a news release. On Saturday, Sept. 17, guests can experience the new attractions, including All Hallows Eve, Outcast Carnival and the Asylum. The All Hallows...
Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon will wind through Fort Sam Houston, end at UTSA downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The courses are set for the biggest running event of the year in San Antonio. Contrary to recent years, the start and end locations for the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Running Series marathon and the half-marathon on Dec. 4 will not be located near Hemisfair.
As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA live, pumpkins are starting to pop up everywhere, including your favorite brunch spots. Christopher Edwards, from Snooze, An AM Eatery is here to show us what pumpkin is taking over their fall menu. Plus, create your own masterpiece for the Fall season while...
Free family-friendly Kerrville River Festival taking place this Saturday
KERRVILLE, Texas – You can celebrate the heritage and culture of the Texas Hill Country at the Kerrville River Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. The free celebration is scheduled to kick off at noon at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. This family-friendly festival will...
Terror High Film Festival to take place inside San Antonio haunted house
SAN ANTONIO – You can watch horror movies in a haunted house this Halloween season at the Terror High Film Festival in San Antonio. The festival takes place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 inside the Haunted Oaks attraction at Rolling Oaks Mall, located near Loop 1604 E and Nacogdoches Road.
Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating
SAN ANTONIO – Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating and exciting interactions for little ghouls and goblins. The annual non-spooky celebration will be open daily at San Antonio Zoo from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. “Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in the Halloween season...
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Smith Elementary School invites grandparents to do arts and crafts, reading with their grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a day celebrating the bond that exists between grandparents and their grandchildren. Smith Elementary School hosted its first Grandparents’ Day, filled with arts and crafts and reading. “My grandchildren are my world,” Wanda Jenkins, a grandmother, said. It was a special morning...
Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio
San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
First responders climb Tower of the Americas on 9/11 to pay tribute to fallen heroes
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of first responders climbed the Tower of the Americas Sunday to pay tribute to the heroes who lost their lives 21 years ago inside the World Trade Center. It’s a reminder of the 415 first responders who knowingly sacrificed their lives trying to save people...
Woman struck on Fredericksburg Road while trying to reach bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning while crossing Fredericksburg Road in Balcones Heights, according to police. Police said the woman was trying to walk to a bus stop on the other side of the 4100 block of Fredericksburg Road after 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck.
San Antonio ISD working to retain, attract more educators amid teacher shortage
SAN ANTONIO – Public teacher supporters say districts are at a pivotal time when they must change the status quo to retain teachers and make the profession attractive for future educators. In May, San Antonio ISD teacher Luke Amphlett was on the fence about whether or not he would...
Chick-fil-A adds some spice to the menu with new spicy sandwich and Autumn Spice milkshake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are adding some fall spice to the menu. As of Monday, the fast food favorite has two new menu items — the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and the Autumn Spice milkshake. The Autumn Spice milkshake is the first new milkshake flavor...
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
