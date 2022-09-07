ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Taking action: Seniors can learn about health options at this event

Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration. The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA live, pumpkins are starting to pop up everywhere, including your favorite brunch spots. Christopher Edwards, from Snooze, An AM Eatery is here to show us what pumpkin is taking over their fall menu. Plus, create your own masterpiece for the Fall season while...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio

San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

