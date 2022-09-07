Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration. The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.

