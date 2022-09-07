Read full article on original website
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
Tommaso Ciampa recalls pitching his match with Johnny Gargano for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and looks back on his departure from Ring of Honor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been linked together since they entered WWE. While they have been a part of numerous NXT TakeOvers classics against one another, the first time the WWE Universe saw them going one-on-one with each other was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.
The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
The numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 10 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.217 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.227 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.207 million viewers. This week's numbers were up from last week's episode which scored...
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
Jersey Championship Wrestling presented its Uncensored event from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 10, 2022. The event aired live on YouTube and you can see it in full embedded above. The full results are below. JCW Uncensored. Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE ends in...
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
At this stage of his career, Dolph Ziggler is focused on helping the next generation. Ziggler has practically done it all throughout his lengthy run with WWE. He has won the world title and the tag team titles, and he is also a six-time Intercontinental Champion. The veteran has competed at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and faced some of the company's top stars.
Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
The September 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12) Athena defeated Emi Sakura. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie. Brody King & Buddy Matthews...
Abadon is coming to TJPW. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Abadon will face Moka Miyamoto on September 16. This will mark Abadon's debut for TJPW and her first trip to Japan. She is currently signed to AEW. Abadon last wrestled at the August 21 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios...
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
On the August 22 episode of WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE. The return came as a surprise with Gargano's music playing coming out of a commercial break and fans being unsure of what was actually happening until Gargano made his way onto the ramp. Gargano hadn't been seen on WWE television since December 2021, cutting one final promo in NXT before his contract expired, thus making him a free agent.
