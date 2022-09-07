Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Juvenile moderately injured in crash, LPD says
Lubbock, Texas— A juvenile was moderately injured in a collision in the 3500 block of 50th street on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD says the call came in around 9:38 PM. This is an developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with serious […]
Corralito Steak House Is Now Open in Lubbock
Back in October 2021, we reported that we finally figured out what was coming to the old Cattle Baron location at Kingsgate Center and everyone got super excited. I know we all miss Cattle Baron, but I'm glad to know the building won't be vacant much longer. The week of...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Friday morning kidnapping victim located and safe
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported as a kidnapping victim on Friday was located on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. “Elisa Franco has been found safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” a statement from LPD said. LPD went on to say no further information would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Lubbock Asks Citizens to Cut Tall Grass, Gets Mercilessly Dragged
The Facebook page for Lubbock's city government shared a post reminding residents to cut their grass now that everything has greened up from the recent rainfall. The comment section below their innocent reminder that vegetation of more than 8 inches is a no-no has everyone here at the station cracking up.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The pedestrian was identified as Sammy Perez. He had been [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
‘No threat’ to students in SWAT response near Lubbock elementary school
LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a large police presence in the 8800 block of 11th Street near Willow Bend Elementary after officers responded to a barricaded subject Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police just after 6:00 p.m. confirmed the subject was taken into custody. Willow Bend Elementary said in a social media post […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunshot victim showed up at CMC, Lubbock Police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report provided information Friday about a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Interstate 27. Police were told a gunshot victim was taken in a private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center. Officers determined the shooting happened at the Coronado Inn some time between 2:00 p.m. and […]
Lubbock woman kidnapped, police searching for victim and suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a kidnapping victim identified as Elisa Franco, 34, and suspect identified as George De La Pena, 30. LPD said officers were called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street at 6: 46 a.m. Friday morning. According to police, it […]
Frenship ISD Employee Accused of Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
Frenship ISD has placed a female employee on administrative leave pending an investigation after Facebook posts went viral of the woman "playing catch nude at Buffalo Springs Lake near the kid's playground." The accusations began on September 6th when Lorelei Shafer took to Facebook to accuse Jill Jaquess, the director...
everythinglubbock.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash involving farm tractor in Lubbock Co., DPS names victims
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety named the victims involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4200 block of FM 1585 Thursday evening at 8:40 p.m. Jay Guy Wadsworth, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene after his tractor, heading northbound,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in North Lubbock County on Thursday. The crash happened at East Drew Street and North Fir at around 7 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
85-Year-Old Jay Guy Wadsworth Died 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Deaprtment of Transportation, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Lubbock. At around 8:45 p.m. the Deputies reported at the 4300 block of East FM 1585. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Lubbock Police Department cracks down on underage drinking
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police Department is reminding the community about the consequences of underage drinking. “Since the first football game last week, we’ve caught a ton of fake IDs in the last week and a half,” said Kolby Dodson, General Manager of Bier Haus. LPD says it issued two citations Thursday night for Misrepresentation […]
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
Lubbock running group holds moment of silence for Eliza Fletcher, shares running safety tips
Run LBK, a Lubbock-based running group held a moment of silence to honor Memphis runner Eliza Fletcher before their run Wednesday evening.
1 Person Injured After Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue state that the team responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of 130th and Slide Road on Wednesday night. The incident took place a [..]
Complaint of public nudity at Buffalo Springs, social post said local officials involved
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas — A social media post this week said there was an incident of public nudity on Labor Day at Buffalo Springs Lake. The post accused two people by name – one of which was said to be an official with Buffalo Springs and the other was said to be in supervisory […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0