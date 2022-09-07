ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Juvenile moderately injured in crash, LPD says

Lubbock, Texas— A juvenile was moderately injured in a collision in the 3500 block of 50th street on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD says the call came in around 9:38 PM. This is an developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Corralito Steak House Is Now Open in Lubbock

Back in October 2021, we reported that we finally figured out what was coming to the old Cattle Baron location at Kingsgate Center and everyone got super excited. I know we all miss Cattle Baron, but I'm glad to know the building won't be vacant much longer. The week of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Friday morning kidnapping victim located and safe

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported as a kidnapping victim on Friday was located on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. “Elisa Franco has been found safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” a statement from LPD said. LPD went on to say no further information would be...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Monterey High School#Lfr#State Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Talk 1340

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy