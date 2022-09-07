ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle-express.com

O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'

Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Colder Weather#Long Island#Masking#Suburbs#The New York State#Healthcare Facilities#Western New York
WIBX 950

New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State

This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.3 Lite FM

5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice

So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Risk of Flooding Today in New York State

The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York

How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
RESTAURANTS
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
WNYT

Poliovirus detected in New York State

Local pediatricians are responding to Governor Hochul’s decision to declare a state of emergency in response to the recent detection of polio in four New York counties and in New York City. The virus has been detected in sewage samples taken from Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and now Nassau counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York

When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Western New York Are Here

September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, and just that sentence alone kind of makes me want one. However, there are so many options when it comes to choosing where to go for this blended deliciousness. In Western New York, there are more superb milkshake places than you can count on your two hands.
RESTAURANTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy