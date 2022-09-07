Read full article on original website
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
chronicle-express.com
O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'
Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State
This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
Risk of Flooding Today in New York State
The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
Top 5 Places For the Best Fall Foliage In New York State
It won't be long now. We're just 10 days away from the official start of fall across New York State, although if you look in stores, you would have already guessed Halloween is next week by all the decorations and candy that has filled shelves. We're still seeing temperatures in...
10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York
How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
Electric Customers In New York State Can Get Help With Sky High Heating Bills
National Grid announced recently that its rates for consumers in New York State are set to increase significantly. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, National Grid said customers should brace for an almost a 40% increase in the cost of power from last year,. Based on current market conditions, National Grid’s...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
WNYT
Poliovirus detected in New York State
Local pediatricians are responding to Governor Hochul’s decision to declare a state of emergency in response to the recent detection of polio in four New York counties and in New York City. The virus has been detected in sewage samples taken from Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and now Nassau counties.
4 End Of Summer Day Trips You Can Take With The Kids In WNY
With football season kicking off and the kids heading back to school, everyone in Western New York is starting to look towards fall and everything that autumn brings. Now, while apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice everything abound, don't pack away the summer shorts just yet. We still have several days...
Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York
When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
The Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Western New York Are Here
September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, and just that sentence alone kind of makes me want one. However, there are so many options when it comes to choosing where to go for this blended deliciousness. In Western New York, there are more superb milkshake places than you can count on your two hands.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
