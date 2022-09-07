Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
wearegreenbay.com
‘He was a hero’: Appleton PD mourns death of investigator
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Appleton Police Department are mourning the death of one of their own. The Appleton Police Department took to its Facebook page on Sunday to write a heartfelt post announcing the passing of 33-year-old Investigator Dominic Hall. “It is with the deepest sadness...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County inmate ‘booked it’ after kitchen cart-aided escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged. 35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Valley walk creates awareness for Substance Use Disorder, features tragic stories of local victims
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to put a face on addiction, on Sunday, hundreds of residents gathered at Sabre-Lanes in Fox Crossing for the Wisconsin Lights of Hope A Recovery Celebration and Memorial Walk. The walk, which was geared toward creating awareness for Substance Use Disorder (SUD),...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
How to volunteer for Feed My Starving Children event
(WFRV) – It’s time to sign up for your hairnet and a great experience, the goal is to pack 750,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children. Vanessa Moran and Paul Evansen stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can join in this important mission. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
wearegreenbay.com
Outsourcing custodial/grounds crew ruled a no go at UW Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh administrators announced on Monday afternoon that they won’t move forward with a plan that would have outsourced their custodial and grounds staff to a private company in Tennessee. The announcement came just a few hours after a group of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County holds community listening session to talk about opioid epidemic with special guest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach’s decision to declare fentanyl a community health crisis, Brown County held a community listening session on Monday with one guest who knows about overdoses all too well. Tom Farley, brother of the late actor and comedian Chris...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
wearegreenbay.com
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Manitowoc Munsters’ opening in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present its new comedy musical, “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week. Performances will take place in three cities. + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30,...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton
(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
wearegreenbay.com
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women offers new skin care services
(WFRV) – He’s a trusted name in care for local women, now Dr. Herb Coussons is offering a new service to the community. Dr. Coussons visited Local 5 Live along with aestheticians Katelyn and Kate with details on their new skin care services including acne treatment, skin tightening, botox, a free 20-minute facial, and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
Comments / 0