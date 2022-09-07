Read full article on original website
Hofstra Places Three in Top 10 at LIU Fall Festival
Brookville, NY – A trio of Hofstra women's cross country runners, led by Sophia Masciarelli, finished inside the top 10 for the Pride in the first race of the season at the LIU Fall Festival, hosted by LIU at the Long Island University Post Campus Athletic Fields on a sunny Friday afternoon.
Capazario Ties Hofstra Record On Day One Of The Doc Gimmler
Farmingdale, NY - Dino Capazario tied a Hofstra record with a first round 65 (-5) and shot a 68 (-2) in his second round to lead the Pride on the first day of The Doc Gimmler hosted by St. John's at Bethpage Red Course Saturday. The five-under par ties the program record for score relative to par set by Kenyon Kautz and Kyle Ritchie in 2017.
Hofstra Drops Defensive Contest to Maine
Orono, ME – Despite outshooting Maine 13-8 in the contest, as well as a five save effort from Merlijn van der Vegt, the Hofstra field hockey team was defeated, 1-0, by the Black Bears on a sunny Friday afternoon from the UMaine Field Hockey Complex in Orono, Maine. The...
Second Half Goal, Strong Defensive Effort Lifts Hofstra Past Saint Joseph's
Philadelphia, PA - Senior Ellen Halseth scored her second goal of the season and Skylar Kuzmich made five saves as Hofstra picked up a 1-0 victory Thursday night at Sweeney Field. The Pride improved to 4-1-1 on the season with the win. Halseth's goal, which was assisted by freshmen Thorhildur...
