Farmingdale, NY - Dino Capazario tied a Hofstra record with a first round 65 (-5) and shot a 68 (-2) in his second round to lead the Pride on the first day of The Doc Gimmler hosted by St. John's at Bethpage Red Course Saturday. The five-under par ties the program record for score relative to par set by Kenyon Kautz and Kyle Ritchie in 2017.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO