These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

In a rarity for Fort Worth, this weekend is packed with big-name concerts, including a pair from a huge country star and ones from two big rock bands. There will also be a theater festival, screenings of a great international film, two other concerts, the opening of a new symphony season, a celebration of local art galleries, a tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes, and lots of happenings at the Carter.
Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music director

Robert Spano is cruising through the Colorado mountains, his 10-year-old pug Maurice asleep in the backseat. It’s the last full week of August, and — in music parlance — Spano is between movements. He’s just wrapped up another summer as music director of the Aspen Music Festival, and he's now en route to Fort Worth, to begin his tenure as the 10th music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. First he'll swing through Atlanta, where he'll pack some last things from his 20 years as maestro of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
