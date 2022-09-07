Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
The first Oktoberfest event of the season happens this week, and it’s a big one that starts with a fun run. This week also brings the 36th annual edition of the largest wine festival in the Southwest. Save room for pumpkin beer and pie — the latter in the form of an inaugural pie-eating contest.
New FWSO maestro hits high note in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music...
These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
In a rarity for Fort Worth, this weekend is packed with big-name concerts, including a pair from a huge country star and ones from two big rock bands. There will also be a theater festival, screenings of a great international film, two other concerts, the opening of a new symphony season, a celebration of local art galleries, a tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes, and lots of happenings at the Carter.
Fort Worth's Southside suffers musical loss with club and record store closures
A live music venue on Fort Worth's Southside is closing: Main at South Side, which was a popular spot to see local bands, is closing after five years. Its final date will be September 23, with a show featuring Royal Sons, North By North, and Summit Valley. The venue called...
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas-Fort Worth to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs launches 2023 world tour in Arlington
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
One Fort Worth spot makes Bon Appetit list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music director
Robert Spano is cruising through the Colorado mountains, his 10-year-old pug Maurice asleep in the backseat. It’s the last full week of August, and — in music parlance — Spano is between movements. He’s just wrapped up another summer as music director of the Aspen Music Festival, and he's now en route to Fort Worth, to begin his tenure as the 10th music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. First he'll swing through Atlanta, where he'll pack some last things from his 20 years as maestro of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Dallas-Fort Worth mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one of its longtime idols, who has died at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died September 8 after reigning for 70 years; she was 96. Her death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”. According to the BBC, doctors placed her under medical supervision after...
Start planning a drive-worthy weekend trip to Plano this fall
Like it or not, we're barreling toward fall and its close companion, the holiday season. The good news is that autumn and the ensuing holidays are also jam-packed with fun festivals, so you'll want to start planning a little getaway to Plano so you can enjoy them all. Get your...
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Buzzy Rooftop Cinema Club comes to downtown Fort Worth to offer movies with a view
A new kind of moviegoing experience will come to Fort Worth this fall when Rooftop Cinema Club opens on the outdoor terrace of The Worthington Renaissance hotel on Tuesday, October 4. According to a release, Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth will be a permanent outpost at the hotel, repurposing...
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
Fort Worth movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Fort Worth and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include AMC...
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Arlington museum suits up for fierce 'Knights Tale' armory exhibition from Italy
It'll be out with the cute princesses and in with the fierce knights when the Arlington Museum of Art opens its next exhibition, "A Knight's Tale," this fall. The fall-winter exhibition will run October 22, 2022-February 12, 2023 and promises to be "a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight," a release says.
Fort Worth chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
Fort Worth chef Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The celebrity chef has closed the three restaurants he operated in Houston, two of which were spinoffs of Fort Worth staples, as follows:. Woodshed Smokehouse: his "homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised, and slow-cooked" Love Shack:...
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
