ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

United Way to offer virtual tutoring

By Richard C. Kraus
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3VaD_0hliWDdU00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Susquehanna Valley United Way has partnered with Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities to offer online tutoring sessions to any student from Kindergarten through 12th grade in the Susquehanna Valley.

The sessions will be taught by students from Susquehanna and Bucknell who have been trained and will be supervised by staff, and will be held over Zoom and can last up to two hours per week.

Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton

The program will offer tutoring in Reading/Early Literacy, Math, Science, Literature/English, and History. For students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, only Reading/Early Literacy and Math are available.

Parents or students over 18 years of age who are interested at signing up for tutoring may do so through an online form or at The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Special bike giveaway by ‘Variety’

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making a difference in the lives of children with disabilities. That was the mission behind a special bicycle giveaway in Luzerne County, Monday. It was put on by ‘Variety,’ the children’s charity. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett took part in the event at the Lighthouse Academy in Plains Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The final Sergeant Jan Argonish motorcycle ride

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcyclists revved their way through Lackawanna County to remember a soldier killed in the war on terror, and help veterans groups in his name. The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride began and ended at Jessup Hose company number two carnival grounds. This year marked the 15 and final fundraising ride […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

First responders come together in memory of paramedic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mass held in preparation for Hispanic Heritage Month

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Thursday will mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Many events are being held to celebrate the culture and traditions. The church plays an important role in the lives of those of Hispanic heritage, and many gathered in Scranton Saturday evening to give thanks and honor Hispanic heritage in our community. Welcome […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Hazleton, PA
Susquehanna, PA
Sports
WBRE

Tech neck in youths and where to treat it

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As modern life increases demands on our bodies, more people are looking for natural ways to alleviate aches and pains from issues that stem from the constant use of mobile phones, tablets, and computers. One way to relieve soreness is with a chiropractor. Eyewitness News Reporter, Paola Giangiacomo looked at […]
DALTON, PA
WBRE

Matt Cartwright speaks at HTRC reopening

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright, along with other religious leaders, celebrated the reopening of the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center (HTRC), Monday afternoon. Representative Matt Cartwright spoke at a media event and open house on Monday around 1:00 p.m. to announce the reopening of the HTRC in Dalton. Along with Cartwright, Scranton Bishop […]
DALTON, PA
WBRE

Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Special needs playground vandalized at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock and anger are the best ways to describe the public’s reaction to damage at a special needs playground that’s yet to officially open. The playground was awaiting the finishing touches when someone vandalized it. Eyewitness News has covered the construction of this special needs playground at Kirby Park ever […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#K12#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Despite rain, day two of Luzerne County Fair underway

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day two of the Luzerne County Fair is up and running Thursday night at full speed, but it hasn’t been easy. Eyewitness News found crews busy Thursday cleaning the fairgrounds near Dallas because of all the rain and mud. They brought in a couple of hundred tons of stone […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crestwood Football honors U.S. veterans before game

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Crestwood High School Football team honored our nation’s veterans on Friday night. Friday night’s ceremony included a flag ceremony, fireworks, and even a tank! One of the veterans the school honored was Raymond Samolis who served with the U.S. Army in WWII from 1944 to 1946. “I served my […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

Hundreds wear purple at football game to honor slain teen

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A touching tribute during a high school football game in Luzerne County. Students, teammates, and community members came together Friday night to honor the life of a student who was tragically murdered last month. “We ask that you please join us in a moment of silence as we remember Kassadey Matulevich,” […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
WBRE

Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton native kid sings her way to the top in NYC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young singer is making headlines after coming in first place in a singing competition in New York City. 12-year-old Jolie Cook, on stage at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City, belting out notes on the big stage. The Scranton native is making a name for herself in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Former councilman charged with stealing $163K in lottery tickets

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a former Carbondale councilman for stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets from employers. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, owners of the Mr. B’s Tabacoo Shop LLC reported a theft of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets from their store. Investigators said the owners noticed lottery tickets […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction issued on I-81 Northbound

DUNMORE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT issues a warning for drivers of a lane restriction on Intestate-81 Northbound starting Monday night. According to PennDOT, the closure is due to the need for bridge deck repair work from exit 165 in Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre to exit 168 in Highland Park Boulevard. Construction will begin Monday night into […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community reflects on fatal fire, one month later

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five weeks since a raging fire killed ten people, including three children, in a house fire in Nescopeck, and the search for the cause continues. The community is still coming to grips with the magnitude of the tragedy. State police say the investigation is active, as the fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Hazleton fire displaces 9, building a ‘complete loss’

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said nine people have been displaced after a fire has made a building a “complete loss.” According to the Hazleton Fire Department, the fire began around 8:43 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of East Broad Street, just two buildings down from Jimmy’s Quick Lunch. Investigators said the building […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy