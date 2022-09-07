United Way to offer virtual tutoring

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Susquehanna Valley United Way has partnered with Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities to offer online tutoring sessions to any student from Kindergarten through 12th grade in the Susquehanna Valley.

The sessions will be taught by students from Susquehanna and Bucknell who have been trained and will be supervised by staff, and will be held over Zoom and can last up to two hours per week.

The program will offer tutoring in Reading/Early Literacy, Math, Science, Literature/English, and History. For students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, only Reading/Early Literacy and Math are available.

Parents or students over 18 years of age who are interested at signing up for tutoring may do so through an online form or at The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.

