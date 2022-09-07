Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he’s suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
KCCI.com
Suspect identified in connection to Court Avenue stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the stabbing of a 24-year-old man. Police said a man was stabbed multiple times near Second and Court Avenues just before 2 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested 26-year-old Scott Allspach in connection...
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
How Iowa farms make your allergies worse
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
KCCI.com
Approval expected to expand Altoona's borders by 580 acres
ALTOONA, Iowa — The city of Altoona says it needs more space to grow. On Tuesday, the Altoona City Council unanimously approved an annexation plan to bring 580 acres on the western edge of Bondurant inside the Altoona border. Three homeowners in the area oppose the annexation, but the...
KCCI.com
Police say Court Avenue crime is getting more severe
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating several weekend crimes on Court Avenue. In 48 hours, there were two stabbings, a shooting and a car chase — all stemming from fights in the Court Avenue district. The city and police are looking for ways to make...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Des Moines was the grape consumption capital in 1990
DES MOINES, Iowa — For some reason, the residents of Des Moines ate a lot of grapes in 1990. Statistics showed that each residents ate more than three times the national average, according to numbers available in 1990.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Former Jefferson Resident Arrested on Warrant for Alleged January 2020 Incident
A Des Moines man was arrested and charged from an alleged 2020 incident when he lived in Jefferson. According to court documents, a Jefferson Police Officer responded to a call from a resident in the 300 block of West Washington Street at 7:41pm on January 24, 2020 that claimed 56-year-old Robert Barnard had marijuana and a firearm in his bedroom. The officer found the items and confiscated them. During the investigation, the officer found out Barnard had a prior felony conviction in 2008.
KCCI.com
Ames residents could see rusty water on Monday
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames says a large water main is being installed along East 13th Street, and it will be flushed on Monday. This flushing process could create discolored water for homes and businesses as it stirs up naturally occurring mineral deposits. The city says it...
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of harassment in the 300 block of Seventh Street. An extra patrol completed. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of 10th Street. A mailbox was destroyed, with estimated damages of $70.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: First woman president at Grinnell College
GRINNELL, Iowa — Pamela Ferguson becomes the first woman president at Grinnell College. Watch to see her mindset entering year one in 1991.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Comments / 0