Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Free biscuit, sandwich offers this week at Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken biscuits and regular chicken sandwiches this week. The deal is available from Monday, September 12 though Saturday, September 17 at participating Hampton Roads locations. It’s good for one breakfast or lunch entrée per person and is...
