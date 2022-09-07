Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Lee Middle student tired of school bus delays
I am writing to you because of the bus situation in Coweta County. My teachers keep telling me that Coweta County has enough bus drivers. I do not think that this is true. The bus that takes me to school is late every day. I live in SummerGrove, and the bus does not pick me up until 8:10 a.m. From my house, it takes about 25 minutes to get to Lee Middle School.
Police departments send condolences after 2 Cobb deputies are killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to...
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: Week of Sept. 11
Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Aug. 30. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office...
Veteran group demands to speak to local sheriff after inmate says he was denied cancer drugs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro veteran who had a stroke in a local jail says it happened because he was denied his cancer medication. He now has new supporters demanding to speak to the sheriff about the incident. His advocates are all members of a group called Justice...
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
BREAKING: House explosion reported in Cedartown
Note: This is a breaking news item. Facts may change as the story develops. Two people have been injured in
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 60-year-old Hampton woman with dementia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 60-year-old Hampton, Georgia woman who has been diagnosed with dementia. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say 60-year-old Michelle Smith-Heard was last seen Thursday at noon on the 2700 block of Creekwood Road. The missing woman is described as being...
LaGrange man strikes victim on the head with wooden 2×4 board, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A dispute left one man with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck with a wooden board, according to The LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 7:15 a.m. Investigation showed that Victor Mullins and his victim were involved in an argument over a […]
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
11 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 11 security guards have been shot, four fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
