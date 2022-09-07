ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Lee Middle student tired of school bus delays

I am writing to you because of the bus situation in Coweta County. My teachers keep telling me that Coweta County has enough bus drivers. I do not think that this is true. The bus that takes me to school is late every day. I live in SummerGrove, and the bus does not pick me up until 8:10 a.m. From my house, it takes about 25 minutes to get to Lee Middle School.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: Week of Sept. 11

Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 60-year-old Hampton woman with dementia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 60-year-old Hampton, Georgia woman who has been diagnosed with dementia. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say 60-year-old Michelle Smith-Heard was last seen Thursday at noon on the 2700 block of Creekwood Road. The missing woman is described as being...
HAMPTON, GA
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL

