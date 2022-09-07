ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
WLOS.com

Upstate SC authorities search for missing 60-year-old man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina are currently searching for 60-year-old Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. from Greenville. Officials say he was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. Carl...
WLOS.com

Mars Hill University jumps 10 spots in latest U.S. News rankings

MARS HILL, N.C. WLOS) — Mars Hill University is once again ranked among the nation's best colleges. U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Colleges rankings put Mars Hill among the top 20 colleges in the South, one of the top five regional colleges for veterans and among the top 30 for best value.
WLOS.com

Asheville event celebrates the city's entrepreneurs, startups, businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is honoring those who foster innovation, develop creative solutions and create jobs benefiting the local economy. Asheville Entrepreneurship Week, set for Sept. 12-16, celebrates the people and ventures of Asheville’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The week-long celebration, hosted by Venture Asheville with local partners, will...
