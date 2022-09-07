Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
"Big uptick" Mountain doctors urge people to get flu shots, COVID boosters ahead of season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Doctors predict the upcoming flu season could be a tough one in the United States. This is mostly due to to the fact that nations in the Southern Hemisphere just finished up flu season, and most saw higher-than-average peaks in cases. The flu could make...
WLOS.com
$10 million in economic incentives approved for 2 Henderson County projects
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners have approved more than $10 million in economic incentives to try and land hundreds of jobs from two companies. Right now, the companies are only being referred to as Project Chicago and Project Delta. Project Chicago involves the expansion of an existing...
WLOS.com
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: College Street roundabout closing in Asheville for pipe replacement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A roundabout in downtown Asheville will be closed off for a few nights while crews work to replace a storm drain pipe. A press release from the city says the College Street roundabout will need to be closed beginning on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11.
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
WLOS.com
"Huge leap" Grant funding to address internet needs of unserved, underserved communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Frontier Communications was awarded $3.3 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant funding to expand internet service in Buncombe County. “Everybody who lives past us, up the valley, has internet service that is about as good as your old dial-up...
WLOS.com
Homeless man accused of stalking women in Montford neighborhood released from jail
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman's internet post about a man stalking her led to more than 70 posts from other women sharing similar experiences involving the same man. The posts also sparked a call to action. On Monday, News 13 confirmed 31-year-old Bruce Haddock, who is homeless,...
WLOS.com
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
WLOS.com
Upstate SC authorities search for missing 60-year-old man
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina are currently searching for 60-year-old Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. from Greenville. Officials say he was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. Carl...
WLOS.com
Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
WLOS.com
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
WLOS.com
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
WLOS.com
Mars Hill University jumps 10 spots in latest U.S. News rankings
MARS HILL, N.C. WLOS) — Mars Hill University is once again ranked among the nation's best colleges. U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Colleges rankings put Mars Hill among the top 20 colleges in the South, one of the top five regional colleges for veterans and among the top 30 for best value.
WLOS.com
Housing fair offers locals advice on affordable housing, homeownership, financial options
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The fifth annual Asheville Housing Fair took place Saturday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Land of the Sky Association of Realtors. The free event focused on affordable housing options as well as paths to homeownership and making the most of one's real estate investment. From...
WLOS.com
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
WLOS.com
"The world changed for all of us" Asheville holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks 21 years since the devastating 9/11 terror attacks. The City of Asheville held its annual remembrance ceremony Sunday morning, paying tribute to the lives lost and the heroism of the first responders who courageously rushed to save others. The city manager...
WLOS.com
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
WLOS.com
Widespread to scattered rainfall leads to soggy weekend in the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The skies are staying cloudy on Saturday, but widespread morning rain moves out for some nice dry time in the afternoon. More showers, some heavy can be expected late evening and Saturday night. Sunday will see more scattered activity, so the flood threat will be...
WLOS.com
Asheville event celebrates the city's entrepreneurs, startups, businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is honoring those who foster innovation, develop creative solutions and create jobs benefiting the local economy. Asheville Entrepreneurship Week, set for Sept. 12-16, celebrates the people and ventures of Asheville’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The week-long celebration, hosted by Venture Asheville with local partners, will...
WLOS.com
Love through the lens; Jane Ollis, wife of Polk coach, takes on team photography duties
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was an off-hand and insensitive comment that led Jane Ollis to leave the stands where her husband, Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis, was coaching a game. Their son Jordan was the starting quarterback, much to the disdain of some anonymous voice within earshot.
