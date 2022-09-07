Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Partial outage at Forest Glen Middle in Suffolk
Forest Glen Middle School in Suffolk is experiencing a partial power outage, with wires down in the school's parking lot. Students are being taken to Lakeland High in the meantime. Read more: https://bit.ly/3eK59fJ.
WAVY News 10
USS Harry S Truman carrier returns to Norfolk on Monday
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. USS Harry S Truman carrier returns to Norfolk on …. Norfolk council member helps clarify zoning ordinance. Norfolk residents hold meeting regarding sewage spill. 1 dead, another critically injured following apparent …. Norfolk neighbors meet about Knitting Mill Creek …. Police seeking possible suspect...
NSU advising students to avoid off-campus events not sanctioned by the school
The university posted the recommendation on social media Saturday, exactly one week after several NSU students were hurt in a mass shooting on Killam Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
2022 Suffolk Peanut Fest to honor 9/11 anniversary
Come Oct. 7, Barakey and others will be able to pay those respects in a more direct, more meaningful way.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen
Saturday's event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson.
WAVY News 10
Man dies in shooting on E Olney Road in Norfolk
Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Olney Road in the Calvert Square area around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3B92Gmv.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women over 8 months
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women …. Norfolk council member helps clarify zoning ordinance. Norfolk residents hold meeting regarding sewage spill. 1 dead, another critically injured following apparent …. Norfolk neighbors meet about Knitting Mill Creek …. USS Harry S...
Man shot early Sunday in Portsmouth
Police say a man was shot around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Sights and sounds from the USS Harry S. Truman homecoming
After more than nine months away from home, the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 12, 2022. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-harry-s-truman-carrier-returning-to-norfolk-on-monday/
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
Newport News Sheriff’s Office hosts Car and Bike Show
All of the money raised during the event went to the NNSO's Project Lifesaver program.
Inmates testify against a man accused of killing Chris Cummings
Two inmates testify against one of the four men accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings.
Police: Williamsburg man goes missing on his way to California, car found abandoned
Authorities say they are looking for a missing Williamsburg man last seen leaving for California.
Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
Man arrested in connection with Suffolk 7-Eleven robbery
A man has been arrested following a 7-Eleven armed robbery in Suffolk earlier this month.
Police identify man killed in E Olney Road shooting
Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Onley Road around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
