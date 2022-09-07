ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Partial outage at Forest Glen Middle in Suffolk

Forest Glen Middle School in Suffolk is experiencing a partial power outage, with wires down in the school's parking lot. Students are being taken to Lakeland High in the meantime. Read more: https://bit.ly/3eK59fJ.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

USS Harry S Truman carrier returns to Norfolk on Monday

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. USS Harry S Truman carrier returns to Norfolk on …. Norfolk council member helps clarify zoning ordinance. Norfolk residents hold meeting regarding sewage spill. 1 dead, another critically injured following apparent …. Norfolk neighbors meet about Knitting Mill Creek …. Police seeking possible suspect...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Portsmouth, VA
Education
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant Stratton College#Hampton Roads#Virginia Beach Campuses#Bryantstratton Edu#The Hampton Roads Show
WAVY News 10

Man dies in shooting on E Olney Road in Norfolk

Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Olney Road in the Calvert Square area around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3B92Gmv.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women over 8 months

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women …. Norfolk council member helps clarify zoning ordinance. Norfolk residents hold meeting regarding sewage spill. 1 dead, another critically injured following apparent …. Norfolk neighbors meet about Knitting Mill Creek …. USS Harry S...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

Sights and sounds from the USS Harry S. Truman homecoming

After more than nine months away from home, the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 12, 2022. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-harry-s-truman-carrier-returning-to-norfolk-on-monday/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy