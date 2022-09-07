Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
SXU to Host Annual Homecoming Celebration
Saint Xavier University (SXU) will host its annual Homecoming celebration with a variety of fun events for faculty, staff, students and friends beginning Monday, September 26. The week will culminate on Saturday, October 1, as the SXU Cougars take on Roosevelt University for the Homecoming football game. Spirit Week will...
fox32chicago.com
$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program
CHICAGO - A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program. The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family. Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from...
enewspf.com
Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus
The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
blockclubchicago.org
Wendell Phillips High School Gets ‘Monumental’ $17 Million Annex With New Gym, Locker Rooms, Hall Of Fame
GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s oldest predominately Black high schools has a major upgrade: a multimillion-dollar athletic annex. On Wednesday, elected officials, students, staff and alumni poured into Wendell Phillips’s new gymnasium, 244 E. Pershing Road, for a ribbon-cutting of the school’s two-story, $17 million, 21,260-square-foot athletic annex.
Family searches for good Samaritans who rendered aid after sister collapsed near Art Institute
CHICAGO - A family is hoping to find the good Samaritans who wasted no time to help a loved one. Kligis drove from a Labor Day party in Naperville to Chicago. The lawyer wanted to see an exhibit slated to leave the Art Institute soon. As she was walking, she...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference
As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
Golf.com
Two ingenious innovations make this course a dreamy golf destination
“Wisconsin’s first destination golf course.”. So begins the description for SentryWorld. It’s a specific and telling claim, given Wisconsin’s position as one of the greatest golf states in America. Destination-style golf has exploded over the last two decades, inspiring dreamers to plan epic buddies’ trips across the globe. With that in mind, I was intrigued to see what the Badger State’s “first destination course” might look like. I expected something classic. Something with history and character. But I found something that I wasn’t expecting from 18 holes in a small town in central Wisconsin: innovation. Sure enough, SentryWorld delivered two terrific experiences I’d never seen before.
CPS to Roll Out ‘Student-Informed' Menu Items for 2022-23
Smoothies, veggie pasta salad and BBQ tofu are among just some of the new items headed to Chicago Public Schools cafeterias this year after engaging with 2,100 students in summer tasting sessions to craft new menu options. The district collaborated with their two vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, to showcase...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
A look back at King Charles III's 1986 visit to Chicago as the Prince of Wales
What brought Prince Charles to Chicago in 1986 was a polo match at the Oak Brook Polo Club, where he scored two points to help Great Britain beat the U.S.
Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit
In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
