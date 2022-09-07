Read full article on original website
Scientists Grew a Synthetic Mouse Embryo With a Brain And a Beating Heart
Eavesdropping on the earliest conversations between tissues in an emerging life could tell us a lot about organ growth, fertility, and disease in general. It could help prevent early miscarriages, or even tell us how to grow whole replacement organs from scratch. In a monumental leap in stem cell research, an experiment led by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK has developed a living model of a mouse embryo complete with fluttering heart tissues and the beginnings of a brain. The research advances the recent success of a team comprised of some of the same scientists who pushed the...
New Research: How Our Gut Microbiome Changes as We Age
Loss of stability, greater personalization — and what we can do to stay healthy. Still captivating on the outside, but how's that microbiome looking?Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash.
Fast Company
Yale neuroscientists say what makes us human may also make us mentally ill
Scientists and philosophers have long debated what sets humans apart from animals. Now researchers at Yale have come one step closer to unlocking the mystery. In a study published in Science, they found that the attributes in our brain that make us capable of higher-level cognition also make us susceptible to mental illness.
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports
The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter V - INTERNAL SECRETIONS
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTERNAL SECRETIONS. ONE of the greatest...
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
Nature.com
Did this gene give modern human brains their edge?
A mutation present in modern humans seems to drive greater neuron growth than does an ancient hominin version. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 500,000 years ago, the ancestors of Neanderthals and modern humans were migrating around the world when a fateful genetic mutation caused some of their brains to suddenly improve. This mutation, researchers report in Science1, dramatically increased the number of brain cells in the hominins that preceded modern humans, probably giving them a cognitive advantage over their Neanderthal cousins.
Ancient Viking poop helped scientists map the genetics of a 5000-year-old parasite
Latrines from the 1650's found during the excavation of the Copenhagen Metro. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have used fossilized eggs in up to 2500-year-old stool samples from Viking settlements in Copenhagen and Viborg to genetically analyze one of the oldest human parasites, whipworm, according to a press release published by the institution.
University subject guide: biomedical science
Biomedical science is an increasingly popular subject. During a critical time for the study of human health and disease, it gives students a foundation in a broad variety of subject areas, from biochemistry to virology. It is a degree that can open doors to graduate roles in healthcare, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing industries, and it offers an excellent alternative to standard medicine degrees.
scitechdaily.com
Rewriting Our Understanding of Epigenetics: Scientists Reveal We Inherit More Than Previously Thought
The discovery indicates that epigenetic inheritance could occur more frequently than previously believed. A fundamental discovery concerning a driver of healthy development in embryos might rewrite our understanding of what we can inherit from our parents and how their life experiences shape us. The new study reveals that epigenetic information, which sits on top of DNA and is typically reset between generations, is more commonly passed down from mother to child than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
technologynetworks.com
Constructing the Most Complex, Complete Synthetic Microbiome to Date
Key studies in the last decade have shown that the gut microbiome, the collection of hundreds of bacterial species that live in the human digestive system, influences neural development, response to cancer immunotherapies, and other aspects of health. But these communities are complex and without systematic ways to study the constituents, the exact cells and molecules linked with certain diseases remain a mystery.
scitechdaily.com
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
Medical News Today
How 'random noise' could enhance human cognition and learning potential
Most people seek out a quiet place to work or study, but recent research shows that “random noise” may actually improve our performance or learning potential. By using electrodes to stimulate specific parts of the brain, previous research has shown that new connections and pathways can be made.
cancerhealth.com
Mapping The Human Brain One Cell at a Time
The outermost layer of the human brain, known as the cerebral cortex, is responsible for our highest mental capacities—language, memory, emotion, decision-making, and much more. It contains an immense diversity of cells, between 14 and 16 billion neurons, organized in patterns complex enough to elude the farthest reaches of neuroscience.
The modern human is way better cognitively than Neanderthals, study finds
A recent study on Neanderthals, a human species that lived approximately 250 thousand to 40 thousand years ago, has revealed new information about the similarities and differences to modern humans. The study led by Max Planck Institute focuses on the TKTL1 gene, which is quite crucial in the development of...
techaiapp.com
Studies of autism tend to exclude women, researchers find | MIT News
In recent years, researchers who study autism have made an effort to include more women and girls in their studies. However, despite these efforts, most studies of autism consistently enroll small numbers of female subjects or exclude them altogether, according to a new study from MIT. The researchers found that...
Futurity
Hypothesis: Circadian rhythm links mental disorders
Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but a new study asks if circadian rhythm disruption may bridge these and most other mental disorders. In a new study in the journal Translational Psychiatry, scientists hypothesize that circadian rhythm disruption (CRD) is a psychopathology factor that...
Phys.org
Self-assembling molecules could help in cancer therapy
Treatment of cancer is a long-term process because remnants of living cancer cells often evolve into aggressive forms and become untreatable. Hence, treatment plans often involve multiple drug combinations and/or radiation therapy in order to prevent cancer relapse. To combat the variety of cancer cell types, modern drugs have been developed to target specific biochemical processes that are unique within each cell type.
psychologytoday.com
The Neural Origins of Collecting
Scientists don’t yet understand if the predisposition to collect is hereditary. If collecting is similar to smoking addiction, which has a behavioral component, they may have pathologies in common. The insula is a brain region implicated in conscious urges such as smoking and collecting. When Baron Perlman, a retired...
